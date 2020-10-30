Wine Not! Cosmo Branches Out Into Booze With Launch Of Uncorked By Cosmopolitan

Boozy by name, boozy by nature! Cosmopolitan has announced its first foray into the wine business—no martinis, no problem—with the launch of Uncorked by Cosmopolitan.

The project, a licensing partnership between Hearst Magazine and Guarachi Wine Partners and brokered by IMG, combines the fun-filled nature of Cosmo with one of the country’s most successful wine importers. The media brand’s editorial team were on hand to curate a selection of Guarachi’s leading wines (umm, a dream job, no?) and help create innovative labels.

Editor in chief Jessica Pels said the new venture was a no-brainer. “This is the most natural collaboration we could imagine—Cosmo readers have had 36 million glasses of wine in the last seven days,” she said. “Young women represent a massive wine consumer base, and yet they’re underserved by the current market, which doesn’t target young women at all.”

The offering of four variations including rosé (of course!), chardonnay, pinot noir, and cabernet sauvignon is available today on wine.com—just in time for your Halloween movie night in. All wines are sourced from California appellations including Napa, Sonoma, and Central Coast and cost $14.99. Whats more, grab your glass and join Pels and Alex Guarachi on wine.com on Tuesday November 17 at 7 PM EST for a live stream tasting.

Cheers!

