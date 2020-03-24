Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

WHO Says 20+ Coronavirus Vaccines Currently in Development (BGR)

According to the World Health Organization, more than 20 vaccines are currently in development. Although human testing has already begun, it could take up to 18 months for a vaccine to be approved for widespread use, since they need to properly tested for safety and efficacy. The only thing more dangerous than a bad virus is a “bad vaccine,” said WHO’s emergency program executive director, Dr. Mike Ryan. “We have to be very, very, very careful in developing any product that we’re going to inject into potentially most of the world’s population.”

Amazon Removes 3,900 Sellers for Price Gouging During Coronavirus Crisis (Business Insider)

Amazon announced yesterday that they had kicked nearly 4,000 of sellers off their platform for engaging in price gouging. The current crisis has sent demand for medical items like face masks and gloves, and household items like paper products and cleaning solutions, skyrocketing and some sellers have tried to take advantage by raising their prices. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order banning price gouging and the hoarding of medical supplies. “We are also proactively sharing information with state attorneys general and federal regulators about sellers we suspect have engaged in egregious price gouging of products related to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Amazon in a statement.

Drag Legend Mona Foot Dies From Coronavirus (Paper)

Nashom Wooden, AKA Mona Foot, has died of Coronavirus in New York City. He was 50 years old. Wooden started doing drag in 1989 and was known for wearing sexy dresses over his muscular body and lip synching to songs like “I’m Every Woman.” He appeared in the off-Broadway show, My Pet Homo, with RuPaul and in Joel Schumacher’s 1999 film, Flawless. He also cowrote the the title song for the film, which became a worldwide dance hit, reaching No. 4 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart.

This virus has taken our dear Nashom Wooden..aka Mona Foot. Part of our New York nightlife family. A beautiful gorgeous… Posted by Mario Diaz on Monday, March 23, 2020

Online Beauty Reviews Are Now Completely Useless (Dazed Beauty)

More and more brands are being called out these days for writing fake user reviews in an attempt to boost product sales. So how do you tell the genuine reviews from the fakes? Well, it’s tough. “Fake reviews are getting hard to spot and experts are not necessarily in agreement about what constitutes one,” says anonymous beauty industry watchdog Estee Laundry. ” In fact, many have opposing views. They generally tend to be overwhelmingly positive, and they are often written by new accounts that don’t have other reviews,” says Estee Laundry. Still, there are some red flags you should be on the lookout for, according to trend forecaster Mallory Huron, such as shorter reviews that contain phrases like “I don’t normally write reviews,” “life-changing,” “miracle in a bottle,” “worth the price,” “holy grail product,” “I’ve tried everything,” “I never write reviews like this,” and “trust me.” Yeah, definitely don’t trust any stranger who says “trust me.”

How Marc Jacobs Is Coping During the Coronavirus Crisis (WWD)

Designer Marc Jacobs acknowledges that he is in a very privileged position during this crisis, but that doesn’t do much to mitigate his distress. So what does help? Helping other people. “One of the ways that I’ve been taught by my sponsor and by the Alcoholics Anonymous program, etc., is that one thing I can do to get out of my own head, or one thing I can do to stop being all about me or in self-pity or in fear, is to do something for someone else,” said Jacobs. “The greatest way to get out of one’s self is to do something for somebody else.” To that end, his company is working on transitioning to making face masks for medical workers, and ordering medical supplies from their contacts in China. He’s also making donations to anti-hunger organizations and says he will look into making food deliveries when it is safe. “The food delivery is a little bit tricky because I don’t know how to do that responsibly. I have free time so I can do it [when it’s safe]. That’s what Charly [Defrancesco, his husband] and I do on Thanksgiving morning.”

