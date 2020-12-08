Cooking At Home For The Holidays? Antoni Porowski Dishes Up His Top Tips

We caught Queer Eye star and cooking whizz Antoni Porowski for a hot minute as he joined Saks for the latest installment of Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue. As the Canada native won’t be able to get home and see his family this year, he knows first hand how different the holidays will look for many people this year. Alas, here’s how he’s keeping in the festive mood—and his top tips for those entertaining at home for the first time.

What’s keeping you in good spirits this holiday season?

Christmas movies, switching to hot coffee instead of cold brews, and taking my dog for walks around the city. Last night I decorated the Christmas tree which felt really nice.

What’s your happiest memory involving the holidays in NYC?

A couple years ago, I was invited to the lighting ceremony at Saks, which I’d never seen in person before. We sat with blankets watching the performance and it was magical.

What’s your favorite thing about spending the holidays in NYC?

Walks through Central Park bundled up with the promise of a hot apple cider when I get home.

What charity have you selected to support and why?

Family Equality Council. The holidays are a time for family and I think everyone should have the right to start one.

How will you be celebrating the holidays this year?

It will certainly be the most intimate Christmas I’ve ever spent. I hope I sleep in and plan on having too many cookies dunked in coffee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

Any tips for those cooking at home for the first time this year?

Keep it simple and don’t overwhelm yourself. Cooking is meant to be fun and meditative, and because most of us aren’t spending the holidays in large groups, we don’t have to worry about pleasing every member of our family. Now more than ever, we have the opportunity to create our own traditions and have a quiet moment, hopefully, to reflect on the things that matter.

What positive lessons from 2020 are you bringing into the new year?

I want to remember to give myself moments to sit in my feelings. I’ve also learned to take more care in everything that I do, whether it’s a conversation with my family, preparing a meal or taking the dog on a walk.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.