Construction Film and Media Capital Technologies Host Second Annual Cannes Film Festival Luncheon

Media Capital Technologies Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh, and Construction Film founder Veronica Ferres celebrated the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival with an exclusive daytime luncheon at a sprawling estate in Biot, France. VIP guests, including notable filmmakers, actors, supermodels, and industry heavyweights, were transported by helicopter to the exquisite grounds for a beautiful day in the South of France.

The celebration brought together notable VIPs such as MCT Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh, Veronica Ferres, Natasha Lyonne, James Franco, Jaime King, Adriana Lima, Guy Fieri, Lilly Krug, Lorenzo Antonucci, Harry Goodwins, Katie Cassidy, Stephen Huszar, Christa Campbell, Christian James Madsen, Eli Massillon, Tanner Beard, Jeff Rice, Phil Hunt, Tiziana Roca, Jared Underwood, Aidan Kahn, Thomas Pierce, Luis Del Toro, Thomas Benski, Shivani Pandya, Brendan Murphy, Jonathan Kite, Rebecca Knox, Joel Michaely, Tristen Tarp, among many others at the intimate luncheon event.

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