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Construction Film and Media Capital Technologies Host Second Annual Cannes Film Festival Luncheon

The Event Luncheon Honored Festival de Cannes President, Iris Knobloch, and the Golden Globes President, Helen Hoehne

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
BIOT, FRANCE - MAY 16: Adriana Lima and Helen Hoehne attend the Construction Film and Media Capital Technologies Annual Luncheon in honor of the President of the Festival de Cannes, Iris Knobloch, and the President of the Golden Globes, Helen Hoehneon, on May 16, 2026 in Biot, France. Photo by Dave Benett

Media Capital Technologies Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh, and Construction Film founder Veronica Ferres celebrated the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival with an exclusive daytime luncheon at a sprawling estate in Biot, France. VIP guests, including notable filmmakers, actors, supermodels, and industry heavyweights, were transported by helicopter to the exquisite grounds for a beautiful day in the South of France.

Veronica Ferres, Renny Harlin, Johanna Harlin and Lilly Krug

Natasha Lyonne and Helen Hoehne

The celebration brought together notable VIPs such as MCT Principals Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh, Veronica Ferres, Natasha Lyonne, James Franco, Jaime King, Adriana Lima, Guy Fieri, Lilly Krug, Lorenzo Antonucci, Harry Goodwins, Katie Cassidy, Stephen Huszar, Christa Campbell, Christian James Madsen, Eli Massillon, Tanner Beard, Jeff Rice, Phil Hunt, Tiziana Roca, Jared Underwood, Aidan Kahn, Thomas Pierce, Luis Del Toro, Thomas Benski, Shivani Pandya, Brendan Murphy, Jonathan Kite, Rebecca Knox, Joel Michaely, Tristen Tarp, among many others at the intimate luncheon event.

Thomas Pierce, Luis Miguel Toro, Veronica Ferres and Lilly Krug

Raj Singh, Veronica Ferres and Christopher Woodrow

For more information on Media Capital Technologies, please visit: https://mediacap.io

 

 

The Daily Front Row

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