VMan’s Connor Storrie Cover Sold Out Faster Than a Taylor Swift Concert

It only took a teaser video of Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie’s famous curly blonde locks for VMan’s latest issue to sell out before it was even printed. “You barely see anything, but people instantly knew it was you,” says Mathias Rosenzweig during his interview with Storrie. “We’ve never had that happen before.”

“It better be fucking iconic,” quips Storrie in response.

Well, see for yourself!

Shot by Luigi and Iango, the cover and accompanying spread were styled by Anna Trevelyan and feature clothing and accessories by Gucci, Valentino, Hermes, Boucheron, Michael Kors, and more.

“Fashion was not on my radar,” says Storrie in the issue, “but the moment you start trying on really nice clothes, you understand why people love it so much… I love the artistry of it. You also realize really quickly how much materials matter — like a $50 pair of jeans versus a $500 pair. You can really feel the difference.

“Especially with tailoring, too—when things are really form-fitted to your body, it’s hard to go back to off-the-rack pants. It’s just fun. Playing dress-up is my favorite thing, which is probably why I’m in film— it’s a prolonged version of that. So these photo shoots are an even more heightened version of it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Storrie talks about his shock and awe over Heathed Rivalry‘s success and his newfound fame: “I’ll be completely honest — it’s only really started to settle in over the last week. I was on the east side, driving to get dinner, and there was this big crowd on a street corner. I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder what everyone’s doing.’ I pulled forward a bit and realized it was a club doing a Heated Rivalry night — sold out, our faces everywhere. I literally drove for a block and a half, and the line just snaked all the way down the street. That was the first time I could really visualize it. Online numbers are so elusive — millions of views don’t always feel real. But seeing a few hundred people physically waiting to get inside, I was like, ‘Whoa, this is a real thing.’ It’s been beautiful, honestly.”

When Storrie isn’t busy promoting Heated Rivalry, he’s hard at work on a feature film of his own. “Well, because I write and direct as well — and I’m in the middle of finishing production on my iPhone feature — the press of this really kind of took over. I’ve been trying to piece together little places where I can take something I learned personally and something I think is mirrored in this. I mean, there was still so much money and resources that went into making Heated Rivalry, even though it’s definitely considered a small thing. It’s been really inspiring to me to show that something doesn’t necessarily have to be hundreds of millions of dollars in order to be cool and watchable. And I think that could be inspiring to more independent-style film or TV makers. Is it nice to have $100 million to make something? One hundred percent. But I think it shows that bigger isn’t always better. And people really do just love connection, you know? And that’s what this is, and that’s what people care about. That’s why the net of people who flock to this is so wide and diverse. People just love to connect.”

