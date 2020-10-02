Collini Milano’s No One Is Innocent Campaign Is A Maximalist’s Dream

Luxury Italian house Collini Milano is ensuring it’s back on fashion lovers’ radars with its Spring Summer ’21 campaign, No One Is Innocent.

The brand, founded in 1937, was re-launched in 2019 with a lofty new plan: to bring chic yet rebellious style to the world, true to its glamorous roots—after all, this is a house founded by a family of couture makers! But still, a rock n’ roll attitude is integral to the eight-decade-old brand, and that shines through with this new campaign… minimalists: look away now.

The campaign, titled No One Is Innocent, was executed by a dream team, including creative director Carmine Rotondaro—who acquired the house in 2016 with a mission to propel it to new heights. For the shoot, Ilaria Niccolini also came on board as art director while Daniela Carrieri styled the looks.

The campaign took inspiration from our new collective experience; a shared responsibility and a connected humanity. But overall, it wants to serve as a reminder that life is all about savoring the simple pleasures found in our everyday lives. And how do we do that? Like the Italians, of course! Why not don fun animal prints, interesting textures, luxe fabrics, and loud colors—especially all at once. If you’re asking us, that’s how to live your best ~ la dolce vita ~ life.

Nodding to the ethos of the house, looks were styled to reflect its couture-meets-street-ready attitude. Think: tuxedo jackets paired with joggers, or an evening gown worn nonchalantly with a metallic spiked bolero. Bags also feature front and center, with unisex weekend holdalls, embossed leather backpacks, and fringed totes.

It was the perfect offering for the Collini customer, who is confident, fearless, courageous, and unashamed to dress to reflect that—no matter what state of flux the world is in Rebuilding a heritage brand is no mean feat, but Rotondaro looks like he’s taken to it with aplomb. Speaking directly to his customer, this campaign was a reminder that the brand is here for the bon vivants in our midst.

See the video campaign below:

