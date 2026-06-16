Coach’s Latest Campaign Goes Hard for Gen Z

Coach’s latest campaign is super random. We’re talking Malala-and-Charli-XCX-at-the-same-time random. But that’s not a bad thing. Not for a brand with Coach’s breadth and depth of appeal.

Because Coach keeps their prices reasonable — especially compared to just about every other bag maker with similar brand recognition — they have sort of cornered the market on affordable luxury. Especially when it comes to those all-important Gen Z consumers who, when it comes time to buy their first nice bag, often turn to Coach for something that feels special without being precious. Because the youths these days don’t need bags that live in dust bags on shelves, they need bags that live on their shoulders; bags that work!

And that is what Coach’s latest campaign “&Coach” is all about.

“With &Coach, we’re exploring a new model for how brands build relevance and participate in culture,” said Joon Silverstein, Coach’s chief marketing officer. “This generation doesn’t want to inherit a prescribed version of aspiration — they want to shape identity for themselves, and they want to be part of the process. &Coach was built by bringing Gen Z creatives, cultural voices, and hundreds of consumers into the work from day one. It’s a fundamentally different brief, and it changes everything: the stories we tell, the voices we center, and how the platform evolves over time.”

Gen Z — like every generation before them — is not a monolith, and Coach is smart not to treat them like one. By featuring talent as diverse as Charli xcx, Malala Yousafzai, Paige Bueckers, Toni Breidinger, PinkPantheress, Avantika, Iga Świątek, and KiiiKiii in images (and videos) that feel almost as if they were snapped by friends instead of a professional photographer, the brand is managing to maximize their impact while leaning hard into the very real way people (of all generations, really) use their bags.

Check out the full campaign below and get your own Coach bag here.