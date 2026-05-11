Claudia Li Johnson and Gabby Kono-Abdy are Hooked on Whimsy

In a fashion landscape crowded with quiet luxury and safe minimalism, Vin. is doing something far more daring: making accessories that spark curiosity, nostalgia, and instant conversation. Founded by childhood friends Claudia Li Johnson and Gabby Starr Kono-Abdy, the brand emerged from a reunion in the summer of 2024 and a mutual obsession with vintage-inspired evening bags that felt playful and impossible to ignore. Together, they transformed their love of flea-market finds, heirloom accessories, and eccentric design into a line of handmade statement bags that feel less like accessories and more like wearable artifacts. From their now-viral Fishy bag to sculptural novelty silhouettes inspired by equestrian and seaside nostalgia, Vin. has quickly become a cult favorite for fashion lovers craving personality over practicality, proving that the most memorable luxury pieces are often the ones cheeky enough to have a sense of humor. The Daily’s Elizabeth Kurpis sat down with the founders to talk inspiration, friendship, and the playful irreverence fueling one of fashion’s most talked-about emerging accessories brands.

You’ve described Vin. as emerging from a “serendipitous reconnection” in summer 2023. What were your first impressions of each other back then, and did you ever imagine you’d start a brand together?

Claudia: We’ve actually known each other since childhood. We grew up together, went to elementary school together, and stayed in the same orbit through high school and college. But during our junior year of college, we had a major falling out and didn’t speak for almost 10 years. Gabby actually had me blocked.

Gabby: In my defense, I kind of forgot that she had been blocked on Instagram for so long!

Claudia: Then in the summer of 2023, I was shopping in Sag Harbor (my fave activity) and saw Gabby and her now husband Michael walking past the store through the window. I remember being so nervous to say hi, but something told me to just go outside and do it. From there, we slowly started reconnecting.

Gabby: We started DMing each other vintage treasures we’d find on Instagram like old jewelry, strange little artifacts, artwork, pieces that felt special, etc. We then decided to go to A Current Affair together and spent the entire day trying on incredible finds, wandering booth to booth, and completely bonding over our shared love of vintage and collecting pieces with stories behind them. Also, shopping with Claudia is so much fun because she will spot something and force you to try it on even if you think it won’t work and then it becomes your favorite piece.

Claudia: At Gabby’s 30th birthday, I brought up the idea of starting a vintage-inspired handbag brand together, and everything clicked very naturally after that. Looking back, it really feels like the universe brought us back into each other’s lives when the timing was finally right.

Claudia, you’ve spoken about struggling to find the right vintage-inspired evening bag. What exactly was missing in the market, and how did you define what “different” should look like?

Claudia: There were so many bags and brands I kept seeing everywhere, from lower end brands to full blown luxury designers, and I felt like there was this missing space in the middle. As a stylist, I was constantly searching for that one special bag to complete a look for a client, and more often than not, the pieces I gravitated toward were vintage. They had personality and history to them in a way newer bags sometimes didn’t.

The hard part was finding something that captured that same feeling but still felt fresh and wearable today. I wanted Vin. to create bags that feel like conversation pieces, almost like something passed down from your mom or grandmother, but with a playful, cheeky twist. Pieces that feel nostalgic and timeless, but still make people stop and ask about them.

Gabby, your background in film and acting seems to inform Vin.’s narrative approach. How do you translate cinematic storytelling into the design of your handbags?

Gabby: In film, the smallest details can completely shape how a character feels or how you remember a scene, and those details or objects become part of the storytelling. That’s how I like to think about Vin. We want each of our pieces to feel like conversation pieces with personality and history; it makes me think of props from a film you wish you could take home. A lot of our inspiration comes from vintage films, old Hollywood, coastal nostalgia, flea markets, strange heirlooms, and the idea that the best accessories usually carry a story behind them. Even the way we photograph and present the bags is very cinematic to me. Our campaigns and marketing is where I get to really express myself, the film-loving version of myself. I’m always thinking about world-building, character, mood, color, and emotion before thinking about trends. I want someone to feel something when they see Vin., almost like they’ve discovered a little artifact from another world.

Your pieces have been described as “wearable sculpture” and intentionally impractical at times, which I love. How do you balance artistic expression with functionality?

Claudia: I’ve always believed fashion is art, and not every bag is meant to function like an everyday tote. Evening bags and vacation bags are allowed to be a little whimsical! That’s the fun part about getting dressed. We actually went through so many rounds of trying to make the bags bigger or more traditionally functional so they could fit more items or a phone more easily, but every time, it completely changed the silhouette and charm of the design. For us, preserving the integrity of the piece was more important. The bags still fit the essentials: your ID, credit card, lip gloss, keys. Enough for a night out or a beautiful dinner on vacation. I think there’s something romantic about carrying only what you really need.

Gabby: I also think there’s something really emotional about objects that aren’t purely made for utility. Some of my favorite vintage pieces don’t necessarily make the most logical sense, but they make you feel something when you carry them. That feeling is what stays with you, and it’s why you keep wearing that piece or trying to source from that designer. We always say we’d rather someone look at one of our bags and think, “I’ve never seen anything like that before,” than have it disappear into everything else on the market. I think that’s why people connect emotionally to the bags. They feel more like keepsakes or little treasures you collect over time than something purely functional.

The fish-shaped bag has become a hero product for Vin. Did you anticipate that a bold, novelty design would resonate so strongly or was that a creative risk? What was your first reaction when it began going viral?

Gabby: I think what surprised me most was how excited people became about Fishy. We obviously knew it was playful and different, but I don’t think we fully anticipated how deeply people would connect to it–or how much people truly loved fish the way we do! So many people started sharing stories with us about their relationship to the ocean, fishing with their grandparents, growing up on the coast, their last names having some correlation to the word “fish,” or being a Pisces, or even just missing that feeling of escapism and nostalgia. It became bigger than just a novelty bag. I also think people are craving pieces that feel joyful again. Fashion can become so serious and trend-driven, and Fishy felt a little rebellious in that way. It’s conversational, and didn’t really look like anything else out there. Seeing people respond to that was really exciting for us because it validated the whole spirit of Vin. and this little universe that Claudia and I were building.

Claudia: It definitely felt like a creative risk at the time because the design was so bold, and honestly there were moments where we almost didn’t launch when we originally planned to. But I had this really strong feeling last summer that the fish motif was about to become huge, and we decided to trust that instinct and go for it, even with a few hiccups along the way. The response ended up being beyond anything we could have imagined. The whole ‘sardine girl summer’ moment absolutely exploded for us in the best way, but what surprised me most was realizing just how many people have a connection to fish/coastal imagery. People weren’t just buying a bag, they were connecting to a sense of playfulness, which is exactly what we hoped Vin. would bring into fashion.

You both reference vintage sourcing, whether from flea markets or family closets as inspiration. What specific eras or references most influence your current designs?

Claudia: Honestly, I don’t know if there are specific eras that directly influence our designs as much as there’s a feeling we’re always chasing. We want our bags to evoke the same emotion you get when you find an incredible vintage treasure at a flea market or hidden in your mom’s or grandmother’s closet, like that feeling of finding something that feels truly special and one of a kind, something you know not everyone else will have. I think Vin. lives in that perfectly imperfect space. The bags have character, charm, and a little bit of soul to them, almost like they’ve already lived a life before finding you.

Gabby: We talk about this all the time, but some of the most special pieces aren’t necessarily “perfect.” They’re the things with a little wear to them, a strange detail, a story behind them, or something slightly unexpected that makes them feel special or memorable. We always want our bags to have that feeling of, “Where did you find that?” Same feeling you get when you find something at a vintage market.

Claudia, your presence on TikTok and Instagram plays a large role in the brand’s visibility. How has social media shaped not just marketing, but product development and feedback loops?

Claudia: Social media has honestly been such an incredible way for me to connect with my audience and build a real community around Vin. I’m so grateful for how supportive people have been from the very beginning. Seeing people post unboxing videos, style the bags in their own way, or get excited when their order arrives never gets old for me.

Gabby: And by the way, not really coming from the influencer world myself, it was incredibly eye-opening to watch Claudia build visibility for the brand in real time through social media. We launched Vin. when I was only about three weeks postpartum and I had just given birth to my son, Sebastian, so needless to say I was not feeling my absolute strongest or most eager to be online constantly promoting a new company. Having a partner like Claudia, who not only understands that world so naturally but genuinely loves doing it, and is so good at it, was such a gift during those early days. Watching how quickly people connected to her videos and storytelling made me realize social media could actually create a real emotional community around a brand, not just sell a product.

Some designs intentionally don’t fit everyday essentials like a phone. What does that say about how people should engage with fashion accessories?

Gabby: There’s something kind of liberating about carrying a clutch simply because it makes you happy…

Claudia: I think it says that fashion doesn’t always have to be purely practical! Sometimes an accessory is meant to make you feel something. It can spark a conversation, complete a look, shift your mood, or make getting dressed more exciting. Some pieces are meant for a beautiful dinner, a vacation night out, or a special moment. Our bags still fit the essentials, though!

As a young brand quickly gaining traction, how do you plan to evolve Vin. without losing the sense of the small batch accessory and “unexpectedness” that defines it today?

Gabby: We never want Vin. to feel mass-produced or predictable. Each piece is handmade and we put so much love and energy behind each piece that we make. The magic of it all, to me at least , is that every launch still feels a little surprising and collectible, almost like stumbling across a treasure you can’t believe you found, that exact same feeling Claudia and I have when we are vintage shopping.

Claudia: We definitely plan to continue creating in small handmade batches because that’s such a big part of the integrity and core of the brand. We never want Vin. to lose that feeling of discovering something special and a little unexpected.

At the same time, we’re constantly gathering inspiration and thinking about new silhouettes, materials, and playful ideas to expand the world of Vin. We really want to show people that there is always room for a fun handbag in your wardrobe, not just on vacation or in the summertime.

How would each of you describe your personal style, and how does that show up in the bags you design?

Claudia: I would say my style is a little impractical and very conversational. One day I want to wear something super glamorous and over the top, and another day I’m mixing vintage with something quirky from a small emerging designer. I’ve always gravitated toward pieces that feel unique, expressive, textural, and bold whether that’s vintage finds, custom pieces, or something a little unexpected that not everyone else is wearing.

I definitely wouldn’t describe myself as a minimalist. I love being ‘extra’ and I honestly think getting dressed should feel fun regardless of the occasion. Even running errands can be an opportunity to wear something exciting. My style also isn’t always the most practical, and I think that directly mirrors our bags.

Gabbby: My style is definitely more colorful and girly, and I’m honestly not great with staples. Claudia is constantly telling me I need more basics to balance out all the weird little vintage pieces I find on Vestiaire or eBay or Etsy, or pieces from designers in different parts of the world that are super different and funky. I’m always gravitating toward things that feel unique or slightly eccentric instead of practical wardrobe essentials. I also get incredibly attached to pieces emotionally. Like, I still have the first pair of Louboutins my mom got me in high school and I live in my Poppy Reese’s big bulky sweater. The pieces I love most are tied to memories or people in my life or the different phases of life. I think that emotional attachment naturally ties into the way we design our bags. We always want them to feel like something you keep forever, not something disposable or trend-driven.

What does a typical day look like for you now that you’re running a growing brand?

Claudia: Every day honestly looks a little different, but it usually starts with waking up, checking Slack, and immediately calling Gabby. We spend hours a day talking through ideas, solving problems, planning launches, and figuring things out in real time. Then it’s a mix of calls, meetings, creating content, ideating new designs, handling customer communication, working with wholesalers, packing orders, shipping orders… and then repeating it all again the next day.

I think people sometimes assume starting a brand is only the glamorous creative side, but so much of it is being deeply involved in every single moving part of the business. It’s exhausting at times, but also incredibly exciting because we’re building something so personal to us.

Gabby: And because we’re still such a small team, there’s really no separation between “creative founders” and the actual day-to-day work of running the business. One minute we’re discussing a campaign concept or a new bag idea, and the next we’re answering customer emails, dealing with shipping logistics, reviewing samples, or figuring out packaging and ways to improve.

I also became a first-time mom right as we launched Vin., so my days are definitely a little chaotic. There are moments where I’m on a wholesale call while holding Sebastian or reviewing samples during nap time. But in a strange way, I think building the brand during this chapter of my life has made it even more emotional and meaningful to me. I also think it really has helped with postpartum in general because having something creative and exciting to pour myself into during this time ended up being just really grounding for me.

EK: What inspires you outside of fashion and how do those influences show up in your work?

Claudia: Literally everything my five senses pick up on. I’m constantly absorbing my surroundings and collecting little details. I have found inspiration from nature, an old button on a vintage jacket, a color combination I pass on the street, or even a sound I heard from an animal! I am hyper sensitive to my surroundings and am a very visual person, so I’m always noticing tiny things that spark something in me. I love taking in the world like a sponge because there really is inspiration everywhere if you slow down enough to notice it.

Gabby: Film is probably my biggest inspiration outside of fashion. I’m constantly thinking about different characters and scenes and just storytelling as a whole. I can watch a movie and become obsessed with something tiny in the background like a woman’s jewelry box sitting on a vanity or a strange handbag she carries for two seconds in one scene. I’m also really inspired by old family photos, antique stores, interesting hotel lobbies, or just really random trinkets that I see online.

Starting a brand can be intimidating. Were there moments early on when you doubted yourselves, and how did you push through?

Claudia: Absolutely. Probably almost every single day. Starting a brand is incredibly rewarding, but it’s also constant problem solving. The moment you overcome one obstacle, there’s immediately another one waiting for you. It’s like a real life game of whack a mole. I think what has helped me most through all of it is having Gabby as my business partner. She is genuinely one of the most positive people I know, and that energy has completely changed the way I’ve been able to navigate this chapter. We both have very full, busy lives, so having someone to lean on creatively and emotionally has been such a gift. I also think believing so deeply in the vision helps push us through the harder moments. When you’re building something you truly care about, you find a way to keep going.

Gabby: Claudia, you’re going to make me cry (lol). But I really feel the same way. I think one of the biggest reasons we’ve been able to push through difficult moments is because we genuinely balance each other out so well. There have been days where one of us is overwhelmed, exhausted, doubting everything, and the other person is able to pull us back into the bigger picture. I also think reconnecting after almost ten years apart gave us a different level of appreciation for the friendship and partnership. We don’t take it for granted. Building a company is incredibly vulnerable because you’re putting your taste, ideas, and instincts out into the world for people to react to, but doing it with someone you trust deeply makes it feel a lot less scary.

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