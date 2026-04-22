Cinema Society Toasts Tourette Syndrome Dramedy “I Swear”

On the evening of April 21, the Cinema Society gathered their usual cadre of entertainment and fashion movers and shakers at the Crosby Hotel for a special screening of I Swear, the new film from writer/director Kirk Jones (Waking Ned Divine, Nanny McPhee) about the life of Scottish Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson.

Davidson was the subject of much controversy earlier this year when his verbal ticks disrupted the BAFTAs on multiple occasions, most notably when Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo took the stage to present an award and Davidson shouted the N-word.

People at the event, watching at home, and reading about the incident later in the press and on social media were understandably upset by what Davidson said. But few understood that, as someone living with Tourette syndrome, such outbursts are beyond his ability to control. Ultimately, the lion’s share of the blame was laid on BAFTAs producers for not preparing for such a possibility and the BBC for choosing to keep the upsetting incident in the telecast. But it just goes to show how poorly educated most people are about Tourette syndrome and why a film like I Swear is so important.

Of course, just because a film is “important” doesn’t mean it is good or entertaining. But this one is. It’s funny and heartbreaking and, ultimately, triumphant. Starring Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings) in the most sensitive and acclaimed role of his career so far, I Swear will have you laughing one second and sobbing the next. It also features a wonderful performance by Shirley Henderson (Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films) who is always excellent but is particularly good here as Davidson’s thorny and overwhelmed mother.



Following the screening, the Cinema Society hosted a party to celebrate the award-winning film, which currently has a 99% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In attendance were the film’s star, Robert Aramayo, writer/director Kirk Jones, and Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.

Additional guests included Famke Janssen, James Badge Dale (Hightown, 1923), Donovan Colan (Your Friends & Neighbors), Rob Heaps (The Pitt, The Night Agent), Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building), Adrian Martinez (The Amateur), Christian Coulson (Harry Potter, Mozart in the Jungle), Kim Director (The Deuce), Naomi Foner, Sarah Himadeh, Sterling Jones (Marshals), Rebecca Knox (Orange is the New Black), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Emily Tarver (Orange is the New Black), Mick Szal (Joker, The Resident), Brian Morabito, Revell Carpenter, Ryan Cooper, Will Cotton and Rose Dergan, Peter Davis, Karen “Duff” Duffy Lambros, Don Lee, Alex Lundqvist, Eileen Matias, Coco Mitchell, Cameron Moir, Emma O’Connor, Vlada Roslyakova, Sam Shaffer, Jeff Sharp, Tara Westwood, Alyssa Lindaas, Sydney Ness, Alana Paolucci, Daniel Benedict, Charles Manning, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Check out more pics from the red carpet below and make sure to see the film when it hits theaters across the US on Friday, April 24. You’ll be glad you did.