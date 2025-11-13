News

Chuks Collins Debuts S/S 2026 Collection at Bryant Park Grill

by Joseph Manghise
Nigerian designer Chuks Collins unveiled his Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Eden Re- Imagined, on Tuesday, with an intimate off-season presentation at Bryant Park Grill. The invite-only showing drew an eclectic mix of tastemakers, influencers, and creatives, including actors Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest), Dascha Polanco, and Ryan Swain, and designers Nicole Miller, Bach Mai, Romeo Hunte, and Kingsley, among others. Guests dined on filet mignon and sea bass as a visual presentation of the new line unfolded, serving as both narrative and reflection. Each departed with a gift bag including a beautiful scarf from the Lush Decor x Chuks Collins homeware collection.

Chuks Collins, Tayquana-Ajè

 

Chuks Collins, Nicole Miller, Ryan Jamaal Swain

The Eden Re-Imagined collection explores the powerful connection of rebirth, resilience, and self-awareness using the biblical story of Adam and Eve as a modern reflection on liberation, consciousness, and transformation. Through sculptural silhouettes, fluid drapery, and harmonized contrasts, Collins weaves fragility and strength into a unified narrative. The collection’s palette of soft neutrals, earthen tones, and vibrant greens and reds mirror the balance of serenity and vitality found in nature. Each piece is rooted in sustainability, crafted from ethical textiles and finished by hand, honoring the purity of organic creation.

Michelle Buteau, Chuks Collins

 

“Eden Re-Imagined is a collection that is very dear to my heart,” Collins shared in his introduction to the video. “I designed it at a place where I had just rebranded my brand, and I’m
trying to tell people this is who I am as a designer, this is who I want them to see me as an artist. This collection asks what happens when we stop running from our reflection and start designing from it instead.”

 

The Eden Re-Imagined collection is available for pre-order at chukscollins.com.

 

Images: BFA

Joseph Manghise is the senior editor of The Daily Front Row and The Daily Summer

