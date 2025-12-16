Christofle x Raffles Boston Celebrates the Launch of their Bespoke Dining Experience!

Could there be a more fitting pairing than ultra-chic Raffles Hotels joining forces with heritage brand Christofle to deliver a truly exceptional dinner service? We think not! Enter the Christofle × Raffles Bespoke Dining Experience, which debuts this month at Raffles Boston and invites guests into a world where artistry, hospitality, and refinement are woven seamlessly into an unforgettable evening.

To celebrate this long-term partnership, the two houses hosted an intimate dinner for 12 in the Presidential Suite last week, which brought out some familiar New York faces like Sai De Silva, Charlotte Groeneveld, Jessica Wang, Tina Leung, Elizabeth Kurpis, Romilly Newman, and Igee Okafor for a night that gave everyone a taste of what’s to come. Guests dined on six delectable courses, each thoughtfully paired with wine chosen by the hotel’s sommelier, in a space set aglow by a roaring fireplace while a pianist played softly in the background. Floor to ceiling windows revealed sweeping views of the Boston skyline and the Charles River from the 14th floor. The table gleamed with silverware, porcelain and objets laid entirely with Christofle, showcasing the beauty and precision of the Maison’s iconic and historic pieces. The evening illustrated the shared values of the two brands, each defined by a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, artistry, and gracious hosting.

Beginning this month, guests will be able to reserve a private dinner for up to 10 people in the suite, where culinary director Jim Reuteman will craft a bespoke menu for the occasion, and the tablescape will be designed by Christofle. The experience offers more than a meal, however; not only will guests take home a Christofle piece of their own, they will be immersed in the brand’s refined way of hosting that blends culinary excellence with thoughtful design.

Following its launch in Boston, the collaboration will travel to Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris from July through December 2026 and will continue to additional Raffles destinations in 2027. Each location will reimagine the experience through its own cultural and culinary lens, creating a series of distinctive experiences rooted in both tradition and contemporary luxury. On we go to the next? Count. Me. In.

All Photos: Natalie Paul, Team Laird