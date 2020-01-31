Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Christina Ricci Turns on the Magic for Roger Vivier

It’s Friday. You’ve earned two minutes of fun and frivolity. Behold: Roger Vivier’s campy, glamorous new campaign starring Christina Ricci! Titled “Abracashoes!” the short features Ricci as a mischievous magician/shoe thief, and Dianna Agron as her unsuspecting victim. Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni, who studied acting in Italy, also makes an appearance. “I’ve been a fan of Christina since I was 10 years old and saw her in Mermaids at the movie theater,” the designer said. “It left an imprint on me because she was the same age and I’ve followed her career since then. She is a great actress, brilliant and beautiful with a strong personality.”

Watch the whole thing below!

Levi’s Shuts Down Stores Due to Coronavirus (Business of Fashion)

Levi Strauss & Co. has made the decision to close half its stores in China in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. It is unclear how long the shops will remain shuttered. “It will put a dampener on our growth objectives in the near term,” Harmit Singh, Levi’s CFO, told Reuters. The company has also put a stop to employees traveling in and out of the country.

Updates on Kering’s Sustainability Initiatives (Kering)

Kering released its first-ever sustainability progress report yesterday. The company announced that it has reduced its overall environmental impacts by 14 percent between 2015 and 2018, and is on track to reach its 40 percent reduction target by 2025. Additionally, it has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 77 percent in intensity, and has reached 100 percent renewable energy use in over seven countries. It has also now able to trace 88 percent of its raw materials.

“While our progress report reflects the very encouraging achievements Kering has made towards our 2025 sustainability targets, there is still work to do to reach our sustainability ambitions and go far beyond in the coming years,” says Marie-Claire Daveu, Kering’s chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs. “However, we are determined and confident in our ability to accelerate our efforts and implement solutions — many of them innovative — we have already identified.”

Jeremy Scott’s Favorite Picasso Story Will Soon be a Movie (Dazed)

Moschino’s Spring 2020 collection was inspired by the work of Pablo Picasso. When The Daily interviewed designer Jeremy Scott, we asked what bits of trivia he learned as he was researching the artist. “A ton! Did you know he was accused — in a court of law — of stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre?” He gushed. “[Picasso’s] friend said that he had done it, they went to court, and he had to try to say he didn’t do it, which he didn’t, but [the Mona Lisa] was nowhere to be found. They finally found it later in Italy.” Cool story, right? Well, now the story is the subject of a new movie, to be directed by Jodie Foster.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.