From July of 2017 to January of 2018, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris hosted the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exploring more than 70 years of breathtaking creations from the house of Dior. The exhibition included iconic haute couture dresses, precious archival photographs, sketches by Christian Dior, objects, accessories, original paintings by great masters, a cabinet of curiosities conceived as a sweeping display of color, and much more.

Now, Dior is revisiting the exhibition and inviting those of us unable to see it in person to experience its beauty and history by way of a beautiful one-hour documentary just released on YouTube and a special selection of some of the exhibitions most important dresses on Instagram.

Watch the full video below.

