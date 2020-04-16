Chic Report

Dior’s Rich History on Display in Fabulous Documentary Released on YouTube

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
(Courtesy)

From July of 2017 to January of 2018, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris hosted the exhibition “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exploring more than 70 years of breathtaking creations from the house of Dior. The exhibition included iconic haute couture dresses, precious archival photographs, sketches by Christian Dior, objects, accessories, original paintings by great masters, a cabinet of curiosities conceived as a sweeping display of color, and much more.

(Courtesy)

Now, Dior is revisiting the exhibition and inviting those of us unable to see it in person to experience its beauty and history by way of a beautiful one-hour documentary just released on YouTube and a special selection of some of the exhibitions most important dresses on Instagram.

Watch the full video below.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

10 Fashion Documentaries to Stream Right Now...

Dior Tops PFW Social Media, Twitter Is...

5 Tips for Beginners Looking to Create...

Robert Pattinson Wishes He Could Dress Like...

Paris Fashion Week is In Full Swing...

Zen Out to This Beautiful Video of...

Christian Juul Nielsen Has a Plan to...

YouTube Ups Their NYFW Game, Olivier Theyskens...

Sofia Achaval’s Spring 2020 Couture Week Diary:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.