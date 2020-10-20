Christian Cowan’s Latest Cool Collab! Sleek Mini Bags Inspired By Your High School Motorola Razr

Up-and-comer Christian Cowan might just have the best collaborations in the industry right now. Hot on the heels of his Spring Summer ’21 collection—whereby he worked with the likes of Lil Nas X, the Loveland Foundation, MAC, Swarovski, and Segway—the British designer has just released his latest project. The 24-year-old has now teamed up with Motorola on a range of glam mini purses in honor of the new 5G razr devices.

The arm candy styles draw inspiration from the iconic flip phone’s design and portability, all while nodding to recent runway trends. The uber-petite bags contain just enough space for the essentials (like your face mask!!) and feature stylish design elements, like a chunky gold chain top handle, a matching removable belt, and fringe detailing.

Forget all the buzz about the iPhone 12. This launch is a welcome throwback to our carefree high school days, when the Motorola razr was the only cellphone worth being seen with. The bag hues, naturally, match razr’s newest offerings—Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold—so you can even match your flip to your fashion choice… now that’s Paris Hilton-levels of coordination if we ever saw it.

Prices start at $195. The collection is available to shop here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.