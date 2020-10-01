Chrissy Teigen Reveals Heartbreaking Loss of Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen announced on social media last night that she lost her baby boy, following pregnancy complications. Teigen was expecting her third child with husband John Legend.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” said the statement. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The couple also revealed emotive personal photos of Teigen mourning in her hospital bed. In the post, they revealed they had named their son, Jack.

Teigen wrote, “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Teigen entered Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday following significant bleeding. The model and musician are already parents to a son and a daughter.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” Teigen wrote. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

This afternoon she Tweeted: “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Dove Cameron, Paris Hilton, and Hailey Bieber sent the couple messages of support on social media since Teigen’s posting.

