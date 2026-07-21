Chris Berend Named Chief Content and Experience Officer of Hearst Magazines

Chris Berend has been named chief content and experience officer of Hearst Magazines. In this newly created role, Berend will be responsible for driving Hearst Magazines’ editorial strategy and leading content creation and programming across all magazines platforms. The announcement was made by Hearst president and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella, to whom Berend will report.

Before joining Hearst, Berend was most recently chief digital officer of the NBCUniversal News Group. In that role, he oversaw content strategy, new product development ,and digital business operations, driving early innovation and record results across the news group and its accompanying brands.

“Chris brings a deep understanding of the editorial process, strong business leadership and a track record of driving significant growth in both video and content experiences,” Chirichella said. “I’m excited about what we will build together as we continue to innovate across our brands and deepen our connection with audiences.”

“I’m excited to join Hearst at a moment of real opportunity,” Berend said. “I’m especially drawn to helping evolve our iconic brands into modern, audience-driven businesses — building on their influence, authority and loyalty to drive innovation and creating new experiences that unlock growth.”

Berend joined NBCUniversal in 2019 from CNN Worldwide, where he served as senior vice president of global video, leading video content, distribution, operations and custom production, and also co-founded the award-winning video brand, Great Big Story. Before joining CNN, Berend held digital leadership positions at Bloomberg and ESPN Magazine. He began his media career as an editor at Esquire.

Berend will officially step into his new role on August 3.