All the Most Glamorous Looks From Chopard’s Circus-Themed Cannes Fête

On Monday night, Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard hosted a party at La Palestre in Cannes, France.

The evening began with a cocktail reception set beneath a circus-inspired big top, followed by a runway presentation revealing the latest silhouettes from Caroline’s Couture alongside haute joaillerie creations from Chopard’s 2026 red carpet collection, titled “Miracles.”

Comprised of 79 pieces — one for each year of the Cannes Film Festival’s history – the collection featured striking clown-inspired brooches set with diamonds, emeralds, or rubies. The show opened with model Liu Wen and concluded with a finale led by Eva Herzigová, Liu Wen, Adriana Lima, and Nour Arida, all longtime friends of Scheufele and Chopard.

After the show, guests were treated to a dinner prepared by two Michelin star chef, Bruno Oger: yellow pepper velouté with ricotta and flamegrilled white asparagus, Breton lobster with green vegetables, horseradish, and walnut, and a peach and orange blossom Melba parfait finished with redcurrant coulis for dessert.

The evening continued with a burlesque number by Dita Von Teese followed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s performance of her most celebrated songs, including the iconic “Murder on the Dance Floor.”

Festivities then carried on into the night with a DJ set by Bob Sinclar.

Celebrity guests included Chopard Ambassador Bella Hadid, Jacky Ickx, Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Sofia Carson, Emmanuelle Béart, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yasmine Sabri, Annabelle Wallis, Vasili Schneider, Salim Kechiouche, Harry Goodwins, Aurélien Muller, Carla Bruni, Cindy Bruna, Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo, and more all decked out in their Chopard finest.

Check out the looks (and more fun party pics) below.