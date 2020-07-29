Fendi Gave Chloe X Halle Complete Control Of Their Campaign

Sister singers Chloe X Halle are the new face of Fendi’s #MeAndMyPeekaboo series of videos. The brand also gave complete creative control to the girls to conceive and collaborate with the creative team of their choice. The duo brought stylist, Zerina Akers, to help with the shoot. Akers is their personal stylist as well as Beyoncé. (Say no more!)

“This video was inspired by a song off of our new album called “Busy Boy.” With the playful lyrics, we wanted to mix dreamy scenery to compliment the song and the playfulness of the peekaboo bag” Chloe X Halle explain. “Filming content during quarantine is so much fun because it allows you to be extra creative, and in this case we got to shoot every scene from home in our backyard.”

The ongoing #MeAndMyPeekabooc campaign has already featured Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and North West, sisters TK Wonder and Ciprianna Quann, sisters and J-Pop stars Ami and Aya, and more.

“#MeAndMyPeekaboo celebrates the intimate family relationships that represent inseparable bonds,” Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi creative director said, “and there is no more visible pair of sisters right now than Chloe x Halle.”

The #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign launches globally now and the new Peekaboo bag will hit stores in August.

