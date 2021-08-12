Chic Sheet! Jessie Randall’s Guide To The Hamptons’ Best Kept Secrets (Fashion, Flowers & More!)

It’s unsurprising that the creative force behind fashion and accessories label Loeffer Randall is equally as immaculately put together as everything the brand has to offer. Founder and creative director Jessie Randall and her business partner husband Brian have called the East End their home away from home for almost two decades, so it’s safe to say that she’s inadvertently developed quite the little black book of spots to know. We called upon the arbiter of taste to see if we could borrow a rec or two. We’ll even let you in on some secrets! Right this way….

What’s been the vibe of your summer 2021 so far? What have you and the family been up to?

It’s been the best! Summer is my favorite time of year. Camp for the kids and tons of home reno projects for me, which I love. And there have been so many fun social events! A welcome change.

What Hamptons activities have you enjoyed doing again this year, that you missed out on last year?

It’s been awesome having all three kids do junior lifeguarding this year. My littlest was finally able to join this summer. They just had the tournament this weekend and we had the best time. I’m also especially loving being able to go out to dinners with friends and have family visit. I hadn’t seen my dad in a year and a half!

What does an average day Out East look like for you, when you do get a chance to relax?

In the mornings, if I’m not working remotely, I get up and drive the kids to camp. After I’ll come home and do a workout at home or maybe go to a class with my husband, then we treat ourselves to lunch. Usually at Carissa’s where I go far too often. There is nothing better on a hot day than their limeade. Then I’ll come home and work on one of my many projects. I’m just finishing up a quilt I made out of all my kids’ old bathing suits (so many fond memories). I’m also working on a mini DIY kitchen reno, and have started a veggie garden this year. I always keep myself incredibly busy. After that if it’s a true day off, I’ll take a nap. In the evenings I love setting a pretty table outside with my favorite Pomelo Casa plates and grilling with friends, or taking our dog Peanut to Ocean Road beach to chase the tennis ball. Before bed I’ll typically watch some Bob’s Burgers with my son Harry (we both think it’s hilarious).

Any workout/wellness studios you’ve been enjoying in the area recently?

My husband likes going to classes, but I’m more low-key. I’ve been doing Melissa Wood Health on my phone with a mat on our deck. It’s relaxing to do the workout outdoors and I also love how short the workouts are.

What are some of your favorite Hamptons eateries? And what dishes can you not live without?

Carissa’s is my most favorite. I love the breakfast tacos. Round Swamp Farm in Bridgehampton has amazing, delicious food to snack on all weekend. Pierre’s is our go-to dinner spot with friends, it’s walkable from our house and I always know the atmosphere will be so lively and fun. I get the avocado salad and a side of fries with mustard. Coche is a fun spot to meet a friend for a drink. Sag Pizza has saved me on so many Sunday nights—now you can order online which I love. The pepperoni pizza is our favorite.

Can you let us in on any ‘best kept secrets’ that only Hamptonites know?

Ocean Road Flowers has the most beautiful dahlias and they take Venmo. Missi flowers are also absolutely stunning, they sell bouquets at Carissa’s. Blue Parrot sells great margaritas to-go! The South Fork Natural History Museum is incredible. The kids love it, we went looking for frogs with them one night after dusk! The Carriage House Shop in Southampton has lots of treasures. I like to hunt for them on the weekends. Lindsey Belle is my favorite photographer out East, she takes the most special family photos. Oh, and I love taking dog classes with Matthew Posnik at ARF.

Do you like to entertain at home? Where are some of your favorite local places to stock up on produce, decorative objects, and hostess gifts?

YES! My favorite part is setting the table—much more so than cooking! Favorite local places are Wolffer wine, pie from Round Swamp, table linens from Clic, flowers from places mentioned above or just snipped from my garden. For decorative objects and hostess gifts I love finding vintage pieces on Etsy, Chairish, or at the thrift shops around the Hamptons.

I love your style! Any new brand discoveries you can share?

I’m mostly re-wearing stuff I have in my closet this summer plus lots of Loeffler Randall staples like our carpenter pants, smocked blouses, and our new sweatsuit in a floral print. Some newer brands I’m loving are Damaris Bailey, Hunter Bell, Mille, Cara Cara and always Horror Vacui. I’m also liking sporty stuff. I just got a cute Adidas tennis skirt and I got a tennis dress from the tennis store in East Hampton. Although I wear it as a regular dress…I’m pretty terrible at tennis!

Where do you like to shop Out East?

Clic, Suzy Kondi, Warm, Joey Wolffer, and Leallo in Sag Harbor.

Tell us more about these home reno projects. I’ve seen you doing lots on Instagram!

Yes! So many! My husband is never on board with all my ideas for renovating our house so I have to take matters into my own hands. I recently put together a built-in couch in my dining room and designed a plaster fireplace with some help from my contractor friend Walter Simbana. He is the best!

It’s been a busy year for you, with the debut of the flagship, and what not. What else have you got coming up?

There are so many exciting things on the horizon for Loeffler Randall. Our first store, at 10 Prince Street in Soho, has been so incredible. I love being able to showcase our brand in 360 degree format. My husband is eager to open another store, so more to come there…We are hoping to go back to work and school more in person in the fall. My twins are starting high school in the city so that feels very momentous! I’m also looking forward to getting back to my writing group and continuing with my kitchen renovations. I also have a dream of taking a pottery wheel class with my son Casper.

What’s your favorite thing about summer in the Hamptons?

Being with my family, the sunshine, how the whole house is full of light, and the time to relax and get inspired again.