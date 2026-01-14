Chiara Ferragni Found Not Guilty in Children’s Hospital Fraud Case

Chiara Ferragni can breathe a sigh of relief today after being found not guilty on all charges in a criminal trial for aggravated fraud in Milan.

The allegations against Ferragni first surfaced in December 2022, following an investigation by Italian newspaper Il Mattino. The report examined her Christmas cake collaboration with Italian food company Balocco, which was promoted as benefiting Regina Margherita children’s hospital. While Balocco had made an initial donation of $54,000, the hospital reportedly did not receive any share of the product’s subsequent sales.

Ferragni responded to the claims in a video shared on Instagram, calling the accusations “disproportionate and unfair” and attributing the situation to a “communication error.” She also pledged to donate the €1 million fee she received from Balocco directly to the hospital.

In December 2023, Ferragni’s businesses were fined more than $1 million by Italy’s Competition Authority (AGCM) for what it described as “unfair business practices” related to misleading advertising. At a pre-trial hearing in November 2024, prosecutors reportedly sought a 20-month prison sentence, with a maximum possible sentence of five years.

The case marked a dramatic reversal of fortune for Ferragni, who rose to prominence in 2009 after launching The Blonde Salad while studying law in Milan. Her influence quickly translated into lucrative licensing deals, major brand partnerships, and a Vogue cover. By 2022, her businesses were reportedly generating $15.3 million annually, before the scandal caused revenues to plummet by 90%, according to Forbes, and led to the closure of her Milan flagship store. Around the same time, Ferragni also faced personal upheaval, separating from her husband of six years, Italian rapper Fedez, following revelations of infidelity.

Following the verdict, Ferragni addressed reporters. “The nightmare is over,” she said, according to Reuters. “I am very happy to take control of my life and get my life back. It has been a very difficult two years. I had faith in justice, and justice has been done.”