Check out Zendaya In Her Latest Modeling Gig

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

Zendaya is back to work for the house that luggage built, appearing in a new campaign celebrating the 130th anniversary of Louis Vuitton’s iconic logo.

The campaign was photographed by Glen Luchford and featured Zendaya smizing for her life in a pinstripe vest alongside LV’s ever-popular monogrammed canvas Le Speedy.

Zendaya for Louis Vuitton

Le Speedy’s silhouette has been a house staple since the early 1930s, but it didn’t get the monogram treatment until 1959.

Additional campaign images are still to come, featuring Catherine Deneuve alongside the Alma and house ambassadors Liu Yifei with the Noé and Hoyeon with the Neverfull.

