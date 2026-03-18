25 Chic Must-Shop Pieces for Spring

New York weather has been decidedly noncommittal to spring. One day it’s warm, the next it’s freezing again. Still, I’m choosing optimism (and a little manifestation) that the real season is right around the corner. In the meantime, the pieces I’m gravitating toward right now all have one thing in common: texture and color. Shell jewelry, crisp stripes, and romantic lace feel like the start of a very chic spring wardrobe. Consider this my personal shopping edit for the season.

1. DESTREE Amoako lace-trimmed cotton poplin jacket

I’m loving bright orange at the moment, and this piece really ties together so many of the trends I’m drawn to right now. The bold color paired with the delicate lace details makes it feel both statement making and feminine. I’m sold.

2. FERRAGAMO Safi crystal-embellished satin mules

I’m loving these Ferragamo shoes. As I become a more informed shopper, I find myself gravitating toward satin as a material. It presents so beautifully and always feels elevated. With the sculptural heel and playful embellishment, these create such a fun little moment. Pair them with jeans, a black tank, and a martini, and you’re good to go.

3. SLVRLAKE Eva high-rise wide-leg organic jeans

When you find a great pair of jeans, you take them. SLVRLAKE denim has proven time and time again to be that pair for me. I love this wash, the length, the cut. Everything about them just works.

4. LESET The Margo

The Leset Margo tee is something everyone needs in their closet. It’s crisp, reliable, and endlessly versatile. An absolute essential when it comes to building a great wardrobe.

5. BALENCIAGA | Rodeo Medium Leather Top Handle Bag

Oh my, the Balenciaga Rodeo bag. It has quickly become the “it girl” bag and I’m completely here for it. I love the slouchy, undone feel, and this color is perfect for spring transitional dressing.

6. JIMMY CHOO Faiz 100

I’ve been eyeing the Faiz pumps. The pink lace detail is just so iconic, and Jimmy Choo always has some of the most comfortable heels. These are the ultimate it girl shoe.

7. SILVIA TCHERASSI Dianela Blouse

Stripes are really having such a moment right now, on tee shirts, evening tops, bags, even sunglasses,and I fully support it. The stripe feels more refined this season, less nautical and more simply chic. I love this top from ST, and how she’s building in necklaces to her pieces!

8. SLOAN | Exclusive The Combination Crepe Flared Pants

I’m loving the trend of scarf style layering over pants. Some are styled with actual scarves while others have the look built into the design. These white ones will be your best friend, even into the summer months.

9. JULIETTA | Nautilus Shell Necklace

Okay, enter my shell obsession right now. Whenever the temperatures start to warm up and I’m dreaming of summer, I fall in love with them all over again. This necklace feels particularly chic because of the longer length, and the tassel detail adds the perfect finishing touch.

10. KHAITE x Oliver Peoples 1967C in Black and Grey

These sunnies are on every girl’s wishlist right now. The Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1967C sunglasses are just so good. Chic, timeless, and if you ask me, absolutely worth the price.

11. DÔEN Viviane lace-trimmed silk-satin top

I’m loving all things lace right now, and Dôen always gets it right for the ultra feminine, chic girl. This is such an easy piece to style with denim, white pants, or honestly even black or navy. It’s a shade of pink that goes with so much.

12. AVEC LES FILLES | Short Trench Coat with Leather Belt

This trench with the different colored belt buckles is such a great piece, and at a really good price too. It’s the kind of wardrobe staple that instantly elevates an outfit while still feeling effortless.

13. DEMELLIER New York leather-trimmed suede shoulder bag

I’m loving navy right now. It feels classic, polished, and a little softer than black while still going with absolutely everything. I think everything about this bag is perfect too. The color, the shape, the style, the structure. It’s one of those pieces that feels instantly timeless and chic.

14. AGOLDE Lana Jean in Interim

A straight leg is so the moment right now. I’m loving this collaboration between Lindsey Weiss of @cocoincashmere and AGOLDE. Her wash Interim is so good and that vintage feel that pairs with so many different outfits. We love that!

15. ÉTERNE Stretch-modal jersey tank

This Éterne tank top. You’ll thank me later. It’s the best CBK coded top, easy, effortless, and perfect for building so many outfits.

16. TORY BURCH Sequined Skirt

Tory Burch is really the ultimate cool girl brand, but she’s never afraid to express herself through color and fun. This skirt is an absolute need and would pair perfectly with the Éterne tank above.

17. MELISSE NEW YORK The Knot Bag in Butter

Melisse just designed these bags for fun and ended up having a viral moment on Instagram when followers started demanding more. Now comes Melisse New York. I love this little yellow polka dot one ( and actually got her). How cute. Stay tuned for the upcoming drops.

18. BALENCIAGA Duchesse suede pumps

Balenciaga is having such a moment, and so are these shoes.

19. DE LA VALI | Exclusive Sirocco Scarf-Neck Fringed Silk-Blend Satin Top

I always love a necktie moment, especially with a little fringe. This is the perfect evening top for spring, and honestly I love the whole line.

20. SIMKHAI Dylan Coral clutch

The perfect clutch!!!!

21. KALLMEYER Liam leather bomber jacket

Everyone needs a leather jacket in their wardrobe, and this Kallmeyer one is truly perfect. It’s classic but still has that on trend element.

22. ALTUZARRA Abstract Buckle Belt

I love this belt from Altuzarra. It feels current, has great dimension, and is a little different in the best way.

23. VERA BRADLEY Mini Roxbury Cresent Shoulder Bag

Vera Bradley is having such a moment again and I’m honestly loving it. I’ve always had a soft spot for a beaded bag and this one is perfect for the warmer months and resort wear.

24. STAUD Mateo Bermuda Shorts

Last but not least, never thought I’d say this but I’m suddenly having an eye for Bermuda shorts (maybe it’s in my heritage). But these Staud ones are chic. With a black tank and heels, I’m all in.

25. RALPH LAUREN Slim Fit Silk Shirt

This shirt is such a good one. It feels crisp, polished, and incredibly easy to style. This shirt instantly elevates an outfit whether you pair it with denim, tailored pants, or even layered under a jacket. A true wardrobe staple.