Charlotte Bickley Tours Southeast Asia In Style

When my husband and I started planning our honeymoon, we knew we wanted something a little different. Instead of spending a week on the beach, we were craving a trip that felt adventurous and immersive while still offering moments to truly unwind. We wanted to experience multiple destinations while keeping the comfort of one beautiful home base throughout the journey. That is how we discovered the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

The itinerary immediately caught our attention. A few others were tempting as well, including routes through Tokyo and another sailing from Hong Kong to Tokyo with stops in Seoul and Shanghai. What ultimately sold us was the opportunity to experience several countries in one seamless journey. Even better, the yacht stays overnight in each port, allowing guests to truly explore each destination instead of rushing back to the ship after just a few hours. Our fifteen day voyage took us through Singapore, Koh Samui, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and finally Hong Kong.

The yacht itself is the heart of the experience. It feels nothing like a traditional cruise ship and more like a private yacht paired with an ultra luxurious boutique hotel at sea. The suites are spacious and beautifully designed, the service is exceptional, and there are six restaurants on board with a culinary program that rivals some of the best dining on land. Guests can relax at the spa, enjoy cocktails in the lounges and bars, or head down to the marina platform where you can swim directly off the back of the yacht, something rarely offered on larger ships. The yacht quickly becomes just as memorable as the destinations themselves.

What made the trip truly special was the balance. We could spend the morning exploring a city and return to the yacht for a spa treatment like a deep tissue massage or a 111SKIN facial, sunset cocktails, or dinner on deck. It was the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.

Traveling this way also felt remarkably effortless. The yacht even handles immigration while you are sleeping, which meant no airport lines or the usual stress of moving between countries. Instead, the journey felt completely seamless from start to finish. It was truly one of the most incredible ways to experience Southeast Asia and the perfect way for us to begin this new chapter together.

For those curious, you can also find everything I wore throughout the honeymoon here.

Singapore

Singapore was the perfect introduction to Southeast Asia. The city is an amazing mix of cultures that make it fascinating to explore. From futuristic gardens to incredible food markets, Singapore is packed with things to see.

Stay at The Ritz Carlton, Millenia Singapore: The hotel is perfectly located near all of the hustle and bustle around Marina Bay and offers incredible views of the city skyline.

Visit Gardens by the Bay: The iconic Supertrees and indoor gardens feel almost otherworldly and are one of the most beautiful places in the city.

Shop at Marina Bay Sands: The shopping here is incredible and the architecture alone is worth seeing.

Eat at COTE Singapore: A fantastic outpost of the famous New York restaurant and one of the best meals we had in Singapore.

Explore a hawker center: Singapore’s hawker markets are a must for experiencing local cuisine.

Koh Samui

Our stop in Koh Samui was one of the most relaxing parts of the trip. The island is lush, tropical, and incredibly peaceful.

Visit an elephant sanctuary: One of the most memorable experiences in Thailand was visiting an ethical elephant; Elephant Kingdom Sanctuary arranged through the destination concierge team abroad the Ritz Carlton Yacht. It was an incredible way to see these beautiful animals up close while supporting responsible wildlife tourism.

Afternoon tea at the W Koh Samui: The views are breathtaking and it is such a serene way to spend the afternoon.

Beach time: Koh Samui has some of the most beautiful beaches in Thailand and it is the perfect place to slow down and enjoy the scenery.

Temple visits: There are beautiful temples throughout the island that offer a glimpse into Thai culture and architecture.

Bangkok

Our stop in Bangkok was vibrant, energetic, and full of incredible shopping and food. One of the best parts of traveling with the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection was that their destination concierge team helped arrange several unforgettable experiences during our time in Bangkok.

Stay at the The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok: The hotel is brand new, beautifully designed, and located in one of the best areas of the city right next to a major shopping mall, making it an ideal place to stay while exploring Bangkok.

Take a tuk tuk ride: One of the most fun ways to experience Bangkok is hopping into a tuk tuk and weaving through the city streets. It is chaotic in the best way and such an iconic Bangkok experience.

Explore Song Wat Road: Song Wat Road has quickly become one of Bangkok’s coolest streets with cafés, boutiques, and creative spaces that feel both historic and modern.

Shop at ICONSIAM: ICONSIAM is one of the most impressive malls in the city with incredible luxury shopping and dining.

Visit SookSiam: Located inside ICONSIAM, SookSiam recreates a traditional Thai floating market atmosphere with amazing food and local vendors.

Dinner at Issaya Siamese Club: A beautiful restaurant set in a historic villa serving elevated Thai cuisine. It was one of our favorite dinners in Bangkok.

Discover local fashion brands: We also found some great fashion stores including Jaspal, and another fun Chinese brand Urban Revivo, that felt like a cool version of Zara.

Helicopter ride from the The Peninsula Bangkok: One of the most unforgettable moments in Bangkok was taking a helicopter ride that departed from the Peninsula’s rooftop helipad. It was arranged by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht destination concierge team and offered incredible aerial views of the city.

Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam was one of the most exciting and energetic stops on the itinerary. Ho Chi Minh City is vibrant, fast paced, and full of incredible food.

Stay at JW Marriott Hotel & Suites Saigon: A beautiful retreat after a day exploring the city.

Shopping in the French Quarter: Ho Chi Minh City’s historic French colonial district is full of beautiful architecture and luxury boutiques. Walking through the area felt like stepping into a little pocket of Paris in Southeast Asia.

A guided city tour in a vintage car: Exploring the architecture, markets, museums, and historic streets is a must.

Dinner at Coco Dining Restaurant: One of our favorite meals of the entire trip. The tasting menu was creative and beautifully executed.

Hanoi & Ha Long Bay

One of the most unforgettable excursions of the trip was traveling to Hanoi and experiencing the natural beauty of Ha Long Bay The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection destination concierge team arranged the entire experience, making it effortless to explore both the city and the bay.

Shopping near the French Quarter: We started our time in Hanoi shopping near the French Quarter, which is filled with beautiful colonial architecture and great boutiques. There are several luxury stores including Louis Vuitton, along with a few great shopping malls, and even the Uniqlo there is worth visiting.

A vintage Jeep city tour: One of the most fun ways to explore Hanoi was on a guided tour in a vintage jeep style car. Driving through the city streets gave us a real feel for the energy of Hanoi while seeing historic landmarks and neighborhoods along the way.

Train Street cafés: We also visited the famous train street where the iconic train passes directly through a narrow café lined street. Sitting at a café while the train comes through is such a unique Hanoi experience.

Matcha at The Matcha Tokyo: One of the best matcha stops we found in Hanoi was The Matcha Tokyo. It was so good that we later discovered they also have a location in Hong Kong.

Dinner at the Capella Hanoi: One of our favorite meals in the city was at the Capella Hanoi, which offers three incredible dining concepts including teppanyaki, omakase, and an izakaya-style experience.

A five hour boat ride through Ha Long Bay: The next day we explored Ha Long Bay on a five hour guided boat tour arranged by the yacht’s destination concierge team. Cruising through the bay surrounded by towering limestone cliffs rising out of emerald green water was easily one of the most breathtaking moments of the entire honeymoon.

Hong Kong

The trip ended in Hong Kong, which felt like the perfect grand finale. Between the dramatic skyline, world famous dining scene, and some of the best shopping in Asia, the city is endlessly exciting to explore.

Stay at the The St. Regis Hong Kong: Elegant, beautifully designed, and the perfect base for exploring the city.

Dim sum at Duddell’s: A must for experiencing Hong Kong’s legendary dim sum culture. Their all you can eat Sunday brunch buffet is also fantastic.

Shopping at Harbour City , IFC Mall , and K11 MUSEA: Each offers a different shopping experience, from Harbour City’s endless luxury boutiques to IFC’s sleek Central location and K11 Musea’s unique blend of fashion, art, and architecture.

Visit Lane Crawford: One of Hong Kong’s most iconic luxury department stores and a must visit for fashion lovers.

Vintage shopping at HULA: beautifully curated boutique for designer vintage pieces.

Matcha stops at The Matcha Tokyo and Matchali: Perfect spots for a matcha break while exploring the city.

Dinner at Spring Moon: A refined Cantonese restaurant known for beautifully executed traditional dishes.

Explore Central: Walking through Central gives you the full Hong Kong experience with its mix of towering skyscrapers, historic streets, and hidden cafés.