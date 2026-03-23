11 Beauty Essentials for That Effortless Glow

The beauty look I’m loving right now is all about skin that feels fresh, glowy, and effortless. Think freckles peeking through your makeup, warm bronzed skin, brown mascara, and lips that look hydrated but still natural. It starts with great skincare and finishes with just a few strategic products that enhance what’s already there.

1. 111SKIN Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks

My favorite way to start a routine. They instantly wake up the under eye area and make you look refreshed before makeup even begins.

2. Rhode Glazing Mist

A perfect prep step that hydrates and gives skin that fresh, dewy base before applying makeup.

3. LE SKIN by Mary Phillips

Mary Phillips is the queen of effortless glowing skin, and this line reflects that philosophy perfectly.

4. SKIN BY ELLA ROSE Bronze Cream (fawn)

The perfect warm bronzer for that effortless, just got back from vacation glow.

5. N°1 DE CHANEL Lip and Cheek Balm (wakeup pink)

One of my favorite multitasking products. It gives the prettiest natural flush to both lips and cheeks.

6. SALTY FACE Freckle Paint

Freckles instantly make makeup feel fresh and sun kissed. I love adding a few across the nose and cheeks.

7. VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY Reflect Highlight Stick (amber)

A beautiful golden glow that melts into the skin and catches the light in the most flattering way.

7. DIOR Iconic Mascara brown

Brown mascara is the chic girl secret. It’s softer than black but still defines the lashes beautifully.

8. MAKE BEAUTY Infinite Hold Gel

A great brow gel that keeps everything lifted and brushed up without feeling stiff.

9. BOB BEAUTÉ The Lip Liner front desk

The perfect neutral liner that defines the lips without looking overdone. It gives that effortless, polished look every chic girl loves.

10. L’ORÉAL Plump Ambition Lip Oil (nude macaroon)

Hydrating, glossy, and just the right amount of color. A perfect everyday lip.

11. SAIE Setting Spray

The final step that melts everything together and keeps skin looking fresh all day.