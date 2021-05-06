Charli and Dixie D’Amelio may be known for their viral TikTok dances, but now the sisters are adding the title of “designers” to their list of achivements…all while still being teens. That’s right: The D’Amelios are officially launching their first label, Social Tourist, with Hollister Co., according to Intrado.

Inspired by the D’Amelio’s youthful Gen Z aesthetics, Social Tourist will focus on trend-based pieces, essentials, gender neutral basics, and swimwear, with a range of limited-edition items and monthly launches. Upcoming product drops will feature themed collections inspired by both sisters’ individual personalities and aesthetics (for those wondering: Dixie’s is edgy, while Charli’s is more feminine). The first drop begins a multi-year partnership between the D’Amelio’s and Abercrombie & Fitch Co., which owns Hollister. It’s also a natural fit—after all, both girls have starred in numerous Hollister campaigns over the last year, and their father, Marc (who’s been a consultant for Social Tourist) has over 30 years of apparel sales experience. It also follows a fashion-filled year, after the girls have attended shows like Valentino, Chanel, and Prada, and have been styled by Maeve Reilly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cd (@charlidamelio)

The new Hollister deal comes after a runaway year for both Charli and Dixie. Since 2020, the sisters have tested all of Hollister’s denim styles as “Chief Jeanologists,” created the #MoreHappyDenimDance challenge (which gained over 5 billion views), and dropped a variety of limited-edition collections with the brand. According to reports, they were involved in all aspects of Social Tourist—from designing to marketing. You can shop Social Tourist when it drops on the brand’s Hollister website on May 20. In the meantime, watch the D’Amelio’s intro video for their brand, below:

