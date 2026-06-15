A Shirtless Charles Melton and Other Stars Lookin’ HAWT in W’s New TV Issue

W Magazine just revealed a selection of their annual TV Portfolio featuring 13 actors who portray some of the most beloved, reviled, and hilarious characters on television this year. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the actors also sat down with writer Lynn Hirschberg for in-depth interviews, which you can read in their entirety here. Or, if you’re pressed for time, just read our favorite quotes and look at all the great pics below.

Charles Melton on how he became a part of Beef Season 2:

“I dreamt of being in season 2. I’m a huge fan of Steven Yeun. I knew that Lee Sung Jin, the creator of the series, had a mood board with me on it for season 2 of the show. We were at dinner, and he showed me a picture of myself and said, ‘This is our writers room. We’re writing it for you!’I was pinching myself because I didn’t want to be overly excited. I told him ‘Yes!’ immediately.”

Chase Infiniti on her experience at the Oscars:

“It was insane. I’m still processing it, but it was nothing short of a dream. I felt like I was in the most perfect dress [by Louis Vuitton], and it was so special being with the cast and Paul Thomas Anderson. And then the fact that I got to present the award for best casting to Cassandra Kulukundis, our casting director, was so special. That’s a moment I will never forget. The whole experience changed my life in so many ways.”

Grace Gummer on her cinematic crush:

“Titanic Leo, forever and always. I had posters. I have met Leo a couple times, and I get nervous thinking about it. Even now, I’m 12 again, crying on the floor, watching that movie on repeat, bowing to him. That was the first performance where I was like, Oh—I’m a girl!”

Jason Bateman on Arrested Development saving his career:

“Well, when they stop calling, you’re like, Maybe I should try something else. But I don’t know anything else. I started when I was 10, and I am…what am I now? Fifty-seven! So, it’s been a bit. I got past the age where I could learn to do something else, and thank God Arrested Development came along. That put the paddles on my career chest. The guy who ran that show sent me my audition tape a few years ago. I look at it every once in a while. All you can do in an audition is guess what version of that character they’re looking for. And very luckily for me, I guessed right that day.”

Rachel Sennott on if she still gets starstruck:

“I feel starstruck when there’s a character from the Internet or someone who I feel like only I know about, like, ‘Oh, I followed your alt Twitter account for years, and now you moved to L.A., and I know about your breakup with your boyfriend.’ Someone that I basically form a parasocial relationship with—but not that many people know of—I can get pretty starstruck by. And then I got to have dinner with Michael Patrick King the other night, me and Jordan [Firstman] did, and I was pretty starstruck by him because any other showrunners or people who can give me advice or tell me things that make me feel more normal, I feel starstruck and very lucky to be around.”

Rhea Seehorn on if cults intrigue her:

“I don’t know that I would handle myself the way Carol does. I think she handles things far better than I would. It would’ve taken me at least a couple more weeks to even get off the floor. But I am firmly in Carol’s camp. I would fight for independent thinking. As far as your question ‘Am I into cults?’ I’m very into cult documentaries. I watch all of them. The Duplass Brothers’ Wild Wild Country is definitely one of my favorites. I don’t think I’ve ever screamed at a television more than watching that.”

Sadie Soverall on the show that makes her cry:

“An episode of Girls called ‘The Panic in Central Park.’ Marnie sees her ex-boyfriend [played by Christopher Abbott], and that episode always gets me. It’s incredible—all the buildup of seasons and seasons, and then that happens. It’s insane.”