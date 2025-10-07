Chanel’s Spring 2026 Show Joyfully Shoots For The Stars

At Chanel‘s Spring 2026 show, there was a noticeable shift in the air—or, more accurately, in the cosmos. Matthieu Blazy‘s first runway show for the brand has been one of the most hyped industry occasions for nearly a year, and anticipation was sky-high. Multiple generations of Chanel muses and ambassadors all arrived to ring in the special moment, including Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, Lily-Rose Depp, Vanessa Paradis, Baz Luhrmann, Ayo Edibiri, Tilda Swinton, Penelope Cruz, Jennie, Gracie Abrams, Carrie Coon, and Naomi Campbell. Support also extended to the audience, like Pedro Pascal—whose sister, Lux, walked in the show—and fashion faves Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maya Rudolph, and Peggy Gou. The fanfare was palpable.

This season, the Grand Palais was enchantingly decorated as a celestial solar system, complete with glossy, starry night sky flooring and massive glowing planets in a rainbow of colors. Thanks to guests like Morgan Stewart posting videos before the show began, the set itself instantly went viral—a rare occurrence during a full Fashion Month that already included 14 Paris debuts that heavily—or not so heavily—leaned into their founders’ archives. Blazy did reference the generations of Chanel designers and history before him, but also cemented this new chapter as his own—a revival seen in the first look, a brown houndstooth-patterned trouser suit with a low waistline and cuffed sleeves. A twisted, warped version of Chanel’s quilted flap bag, soft two-toned leather heels, and feathered post earrings starkly emphasized that change was afoot.

That changed take on Chanel constantly transformed the brand’s house codes into works of sculptural art. Wheat was shown in gilded statement necklace charms, but also as triple-toned earrings and tubular necklaces, chevron stitching, and feathered coat accents. Ladylike tweed was revamped into openwork knotting, plaid-printed sheer separates, fringed seed beadwork, and wispy striped feathers, instantly alerting the senses. The house’s camellias were transformed into raffia and multicolored beaded trims on dresses and jackets, flouncing as if coming alive themselves. Pearls were given a revamp with organic mixed sizes across pendants and layered necklaces, mixed in with wearable pieces like square-toed and cutout pumps, patent oxfords, smooth knits, and leather shoulder bags and clutches, emphasizing Blazy’s craft for elevating everyday staples. Plus, the theme of celestial space—rooted in Coco Chanel’s own passion for astronomy, as well as romance’s connection to the stars a la beau Boy Capel, who furthered her business into fashion—was sprinkled throughout, whether in multicolored bauble-strung statement necklaces, studded bangles, swirling planetary prints, or a standout celestial globe minaudière.

Blazy’s Chanel undeniably brought a sense of escapist fantasy that’s been sought after in fashion this year. Aside from simply getting dressed, clothes further aid their wearers when they can elevate, uplift, and entrance us. Blazy’s debut collection accomplished all of these—and did so with a rich sense of joy. The most viral example of this came from the show’s finale, concluded with model Awar Odhiang in a silky T-shirt and swishing, multicolored feathered ball skirt. Odhiang was so moved with emotion that she applauded, twirled separately from the initial line of models, and raced into Blazy’s arms to wrap him in a heartfelt hug that solidified a genuine muse-designer duo. It also reportedly brought tears to the eyes of many—and was a powerful display of fashion’s power, at its core, to make us feel.

“Matthieu Blazy’s debut for Chanel carried perhaps the most intense anticipation of a season already defined by debuts—and with it, the greatest pressure,” said Simon Longland, buying director of fashion at Harrods. “Staged beneath a galaxy recreated inside the Grand Palais, it felt almost like a big bang: the beginning of something new. Blazy delivered a debut that was nothing short of a masterclass. He showed complete respect for the house, its codes and its ateliers, while at the same time shifting the look and feel of Chanel into a new chapter. His modernisation was both intelligent and beautiful, rooted in Coco’s own starting point – menswear codes and techniques. Nowhere was this more evident than in the crisp shirting, recalling the shirts Coco herself wore, which brought a lightness and purity not seen in recent collections. With this collection, Blazy has achieved what felt almost impossible: creating a vision that will draw in a legion of new admirers, while remaining deeply resonant with Chanel’s loyal clientele. A new beginning, perfectly staged and brilliantly realized.”

Everyone can certainly agree that Blazy’s first Chanel show marks a new beginning at the brand. With a combination of versatile and avant-garde styles with multi-generational appeal, there’s something for everyone to delight in—and showcases the brand’s original mission of dressing the modern woman with respect and understanding. It could even be said that Blazy’s triumphant start at Chanel—which marked a high note for Paris Fashion Week to end on—feels written in the stars.

All Images: Courtesy of Chanel

