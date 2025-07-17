Chanel’s Métiers d’Art Runway Is Headed To NYC!

Mark your calendars! Chanel‘s Métiers d’Art line will host its 2025/2026 runway show on December 2 in New York City. The house’s annual artisanal collection highlights the work of artisans and cultures around the world, with past international destinations including Hangzhou (China), Rome (Italy), Dakar (Senegal), and many more. The December show is a welcome return to the Big Apple for Chanel, which previously showed its viral ancient Egypt-inspired 2018 Métiers d’Art collection at the Temple of Dendur inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art under Karl Lagerfeld’s tenure. It will also mark the first Métiers d’Art collection by newly inducted artistic director Matthieu Blazy—who’s already due for a busy season after his first Chanel collection hits the runway in October during Paris Fashion Week!

Balenciaga Taps Nicole Kidman, Claudia Schiffer, Patrick Schwarzenegger, And More For Its Starry Winter 2025 Campaign

Checking in? Balenciaga’s gathered a host of chic stars for its Winter 2025 campaign, inspired by the luxury of its couture clients. Nicole Kidman, Claudia Schiffer, Isabelle Huppert, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Arthur Chen, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, and Roxane take on the roles of chic guests for the occasion, photographed by Juergen Teller in the gilded rooms of a Biarritz hotel. From extravagant suites to soaring ballrooms, the cast is outfitted in Balenciaga’s latest assortment of suiting, outerwear, handbags, separates, and eveningwear—plus its futuristic collaboration with Puma. The contrast between their modern attire and the ornate interiors is displayed throughout, instantly evident of the subversive humor by former creative director Demna.

All images: Juergen Teller

Coach Launches A Sweet New Collab With The Summer I Turned Pretty

Love is in the air at Coach! The brand has just launched a collaboration with Amazon Prime’s hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, coinciding with the show’s season 3 premiere. Inspired by the romance between leading lady Belly (Lola Tung) and her love interests Jeremiah (Gavin Casalengo) and Conrad (Chris Briney), the new capsule includes a range of tonal summertime styles. Leading the charge is the line’s brown leather Turnlock backpack—which can be spotted in episodes 1 and 2. Completing the range are an assortment of sweet bag charms, as well as a brown wallet on chain, two new iterations of the brand’s popular Tabby handbag, and a pale blue backpack and cherry-printed shoulder bag and wallet from its Coachtopia line. There’s certain to be more Coach cameos to come as the season unfolds—but in the meantime, you can discover the full collection now on Coach.com!

The Cinema Society Celebrates Unciorns At Club Cumming

Cheers! The Cinema Society held its latest screening on Wednesday night for Unicorns, a new romance film that finds sparks flying between a British-Indian drag queen (Jason Patel) and a single father (Ben Hardy). Following a packed screening at The Quad, guests headed downtown for a splashy afterparty at legendary hotspot Club Cumming. The special night included plenty of cocktails and tasty bites, complete with a musical performance by Patel. Attendees at the occasion included Sally El Hosaini, James Krishna Floyd, John Harris, Celine Rattray, Emilia Jones, Dominic Fumus, Ilana Levine, Catherine Curtin, Abigail Spencer, Mozhan Navabi, Nicole Miller, Christian Coulson, Kim Director, Gabe Fazio, Johnathan Fernandez, Rock Kohli, Tyler Lain, Sophie Sumner, Yigal Azrouel, Michael Bonini, Peter Davis, Jessica Joffe, Sterling Jones, Cameron Moir, Emma O’Connor, Tristine Skyler, Mick Szal, Antoine Verglas, Timo Weiland, Jason Weinberg, Tara Westwood, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Dominic Augustin, Brianna Bardhi, Coco Mitchell, Jennifer Rubio, Don Lee, Eileen Matias, Angèle Lansing, Tiffany Hirth, Natalie Nien, Josey Widhalm, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Additional reporting by Julia Karns.

