Nicole Kidman Reunites With Chanel As Its Newest House Ambassador

They say you can’t go home again…but Nicole Kidman has! The renowned actress and producer has just been re-named a house ambassador for Chanel, an announcement that overlapped with the brand’s celebrated Spring 2026 runway show by Matthieu Blazy during Paris Fashion Week. Naturally, Kidman was in attendance for the occasion, along with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret—making the sweet reunion an even sweeter family outing. Kidman initially began her relationship to Chanel over two decades ago, when she was first named house ambassador in 2004 and starred in its legendary Chanel No. 5 campaign film directed by Baz Luhrmann—which, in addition to staying on our mood boards ever since, is also on-record as the most expensive advertisement ever from its $33 million price tag. Over the years, Kidman and the brand parted ways, but she’s still frequently worn Chanel across numerous red carpets—proving that, contract or not, she’ll always adore top-tier fashion. We’re fully on board, and can’t wait to see the fashionable star’s next Chanel projects in the future!

“I am thrilled to be joining Chanel as it begins its new chapter with Matthieu at the helm,” Kidman said. “As someone who has such an appreciation for haute couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest haute couture house still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations. Chane; has always been ahead the curve, shining a smart and gracious ight on women, and I am sure Matthieu will be no exception, just like Karl did in his time.”

Jennifer Lopez’s The Kiss Of The Spider Woman Premieres At The Shed

About last night…The Shed at Hudson Yards was abuzz for the premiere of Jennifer Lopez‘s latest film. The star both acted in and executively produced the newest remake of the dramatic musical The Kiss of The Spider Woman, which officially launched yesterday with a star-studded screening. Taking place in tandem with The Cinema Society, Lopez was front and center at the event alongside her dreamy co-star Tonatiuh, director Bill Condon, and executive producer Ben Affleck.

After the showing of the moving film—which follows cellmates (Diego Luna and Tonatiuh) in an Argentinian prison in the early’ 80s, with one mentally escaping by recounting his favorite film starring Ingrid Luna (Lopez)—the celebrations continued at The Crane Club. The afterparty found attendees, including Lopez and her children, mingling while the film’s soundtrack (which everyone left with a copy of) played overhead. Everyone enjoyed creamy gnocchi, sliders, mushroom toasts, and chickpea tartare with specialty cocktails, followed by tahini and rainbow cookie ice cream, spiced cookies, and espresso brownies before the night wrapped. Fashionable guests in attendance included Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee, Laverne Cox, Betty Gilpin, Grace Gummer, Nathan Lane, Debi Mazar, Brad Goreski, Harvey Guillén, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Sydney Lemmon, Adrian Martinez, Benny Medina, Arian Moayed, Evan Mock, Darren Star, Lorraine Toussaint, J. Balvin, Shoshana Bean, Will Brill, Danny Burstein, David Burtka, Ryan Cooper, Deborah Cox, Michael Cyril Creighton, Lucy Damon, Johnathan Fernandez, Brandon Flynn, Montego Glover, Tyler Lain, Luis & Luz Miranda, Orfeh, Linus Roache, Laila Robins, Marc Shaiman, Adam Shankman, Valerie Simpson, Sophia Stallone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sophie Sumner, Anne V., Isiah Whitlock Jr., Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, Matthew Cancel, Vincenzo Dimino, Paul Margolin, Marc Bouwer, and more.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Rachel Tashjian Makes A Fashionable Move To CNN

Congratulations are in order for Rachel Tashjian! The fashion critic has just joined CNN as its new senior style reporter, where she’ll report and analyze both high and low-end fashion’s ties to culture and how we relate to clothing today. In her new position, Tashjian will work with CNN Style’s global editor Fiona Sinclair Scott. Previously, the star reporter—who’s always one for a witty and intelligent chat during Fashion Month—was The Washington Post’s fashion critic for its Style section, following a standout tenure as fashion news director at Harper’s Bazaar and fashion critic at GQ. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

Sandy Liang And Gap Team Up For A Whimsical Collab

Gap‘s embracing NYC’s new class of star designers with its latest collaboration! The label’s just announced a sweet collection with it-girl favorite label Sandy Liang, out October 10. Their limited-edition collection will feature an assortment of women’s and kids’ denim and outerwear, including jeans, a miniskirt, logo-branded hoodies, vegan faux fur jackets, and classic coats—many adorned with Liang’s whimsical signature bows. We can already hear chicsters like Devon Lee Carlson, Brooke Frischer, and Kayla Curtis-Evans racing for their credit cards! Liang’s line draws from her own experience growing up wearing Gap, and was announced with a “Sandy’s Dream Closet” animated short film by Annie Choi. The designer’s launch follows Gap’s recent collabs with Beis, Dôen, and Cult Gaia under the direction of creative director and executive vice president Zac Posen. Get ready to shop when the line, which retails from $88 to $228, launches at 9am EST on Friday on Gap.com, Gap locations in Times Square, Flatiron, The Grove, and 2 Folsom, and Liang’s own downtown boutique.

“Growing up, Gap was the pinnacle of fashion. It’s incredible that I get to co-create with such an iconic brand that I treasured so much as a child, yet is still so relevant today,” said Liang. “Sandy’s Dream Closet’ illustrates how wearing Gap made me feel growing up as I imagined being an adult one day and who I could be. I wanted to take the pieces that meant something to me as a kid and reimagine them through my lens today—celebrating girlhood in all its forms, while honoring the iconic styles that make Gap so timeless.”

All images: Courtesy of Gap

Cat Marnell Is Writing A Stylish New Book!

Get your bookmarks ready! Cat Marnell‘s just announced her latest book, which treads both familiar and unfamiliar territory. The star beauty editor-turned-author will pen the upcoming novel The Bored and The Beautiful, which will be published both in the U.S. and U.K. by Crown. As for the plot? The story follows a young pop culture writer’s romantic and professional journeys while brushing against high society in early 2010’s New York. It doesn’t sound entirely dissimilar from Marnell’s own career writing for Lucky, XoJane, and Vice before publishing her smash memoir How To Murder Your Life—and we’re fully onboard! In her signature cheeky fashion, Marnell broke the news with a post on Instagram. “I wrote my wild and crazy twisted dream book, and you guys are going to love it,” Marnell said. Consider us hooked!

