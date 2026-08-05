Chanel Sales Up 16% So Far This Year

Matthieu Blazy certainly seems to be earning his keep a Chanel. He was announced as artistic director of the brand in December 2024, taking over from Virginie Viard, the long-serving Chanel studio director who first joined the brand as an intern under Karl Lagerfeld in 1987 and took over design responsibilities in 2019 following his death. Blazy showed his first collection for the brand in October of 2025 and pieces began trickling into stores in March of this year.

In the four short months since, Chanel sales have reportedly jumped by 16 percent, though the company has neither confirmed the reports or commented on them.

Chanel is a privately held company and, unlike publicly traded conglomerates like LVMH and Kering, only publishes financial results once a year. Their last report was in May and showed a much more modest pre-Blazy growth of 1.8% to $19.3 billion in 2025.

According to Bloomberg, Chanel saw growth across all markets, including China and the Middle East, but the greatest growth was in the US, where sales reportedly jumped by more than 25%, according to an anonymous source

Watches and fine jewellery sales leapt by about 35% in the first half of the year, helped by the Coco Crush jewellery line, which ranges in price from $1850 for a quilted motif yellow gold mini ring to $67,700 for a white gold and diamond choker. Even with the price of gold at an all time high (around $4,300 per ounce) that’s a pretty great margin.

Revenue at the fragrance and beauty division also reportedly climbed by about 8%.

Chanel’s win comes after a mixed earnings season for major luxury brands as a whole. Richemont posted quarterly sales growth of 20% thanks to a strong demand or Cartier jewelry, while LVMH saw sales at its key fashion and leather goods unit rise by only 1%. This includes Dior, which brought in designer Jonathan Anderson to much acclaim the same month Blazy started at Chanel. Dior’s performance was slightly above the average for LVMH, but nowhere near Blazy’s Chanel.

According to Bloomberg’s source, Chanel’s fashion division generates about 60% of the luxury group’s revenue, while the watches and fine jewellery unit represents about 15% and fragrance and beauty around 25%.

Chanel is owned by brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, whose net worth is estimated at about $46 billion each, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.