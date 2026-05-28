Jacob Elordi Stars In Chanel’s Mini Movie for Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif

Jacob Elordi has been a Chanel guy for a while now — ever since he was first spotted with one of the brand’s bags while posing for a photo with Sofia Coppola in 2023 (and probably even before that). Then, just a few weeks ago, he became a brand ambassador for the house’s men’s fragance Bleu de Chanel. And now he’s starring in his first commercial for Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. Except don’t call it a commercial. It’s really more of a mini movie (albeit one with heavy product placement).

Directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón — writer and director of Y Tu Mamá También, Gravity, and Roma, just to name a few — the film sees a slick-suited Elordi breaking into a safe to retrieve a bottle of Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. But wait! just as he’s about to grab it, a mystery woman in a lace mask appears and snatches it away from him. A fight ensues — though it looks more like an elaborate tango than anything approaching actual danger — and just when it seems like Elordi has his assailant pinned, the femme not-quite-fatale effects her escape, the fragrance tucked safely (and miraculously) in the bodice of her bias cut silk slip dress. Or is it?

As far as fashion brand films go, it’s pretty cute. And if Elordi does end up as the next James Bond — which, rumor has it, is a distinct possibility — this little film will feel like an especially presciant bit of cheeky fun. Also, there is something so satisfying about Elordi being the face of Chanel’s latest men’s fragrance while his “Wuthering Heights” costar, Margot Robbie, is the face of Chanel No. 5.

Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif was created by Chanel perfumer Olivier Page to be woody and ambery with Sandalwood at the fore along with notes of leather and rockrose resin.

“The precious sandalwood extract prized in Chanel fragrances, including Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif, comes from an exclusive Chanel supply chain on the island of Maré in New Caledonia,” said the brand via a release. “This programme ensures an ethical and sustainable supply of sandalwood that respects the environment, natural resources, and local communities.”

Now if only Chanel could get Elordi and Robbie in a commercial — I mean mini movie — together. One can dream!