The Best Bags and Shoes From the Chanel Fall 2026 Runway

The Chanel Fall 2026 runway show was a creative wonder. The clothes were bold and colorful and incredibly special. But what about the accessories? You know, the things most Chanel customers are most likely to buy?

Overall, they were actually quite restrained and paired back, especially compared to the clothes. As one Instagram content creator (whose video I now cannot find) put it: some of the flap bags in particular — sans Chanel’s usual padding and quilting — look as if they’ve had their filler dissolved. In a good way!

When it comes to accessories, it almost feels like Blazy is taking the opposite approach of his predecessors who, to be perfectly honest, often showed collections where the bags were the most interesting part. These bags are nice and there are still some super fun ones mixed in there, but one definitely gets the sense that Blazy is not designing “purse-first.” Or shoe-first.

Then again, most Chanel accessories customers seem to gravitate toward the more subdued styles anyway. And Blazy’s show gives them plenty of everyday styles to choose from, but also contextualizes them within the more fanciful and exciting world of the ready-to-wear collection, elevating them in the process.

Check them out!