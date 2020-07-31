Editor’s Pick: Chanel 19 Flap Bag

What: This is a statement bag if we’ve ever seen one. It flawlessly combines Chanel’s signature knit fabric and iconic chain strap and with the CC logo. No one will have to ask, “Who’s that by?” While the bright colors are perfectly suited for summer, it will also transition easily into fall for a spot of color amongst the season’s darker shades. It is a Chanel after all!

Who: Chanel is a French fashion house that focuses on women’s Haute Couture and ready-to-wear clothes along with luxury goods and accessories. In her youth, Gabrielle Chanel gained the nickname “Coco” from her time as a chanteuse. As a fashion designer, Chanel catered to women’s taste for elegance in dress, with blouses and suits, trousers and dresses, and accessories of simple design, that replaced the constrictive clothes and accessories of 19th-century. Bidding adieu to corsets and bodices, Chanel’s designs featured quilted fabric and leather trimmings with the quilted construction reinforcing the fabric, the design, and the finish, creating the iconic tweeds still beloved today. Pierre Cardin took the helm after Chanel’s passing in 1971 and eventually Karl Lagerfeld would take over and revolutionize the brand in 1983. Like Chanel, he looked into the past as inspiration for his designs, keeping what he felt were signatures for Chanel but also broke away from the classic look, experimenting with fabrics and styles. The multi-million dollar brand has since entered into beauty, fragrance, and beyond. With Lagerfeld’s passing in 2019, the house is currently lead by designer Virginie Viard.

Why: Any Chanel bag is a great investment and why not treat yourself to something luxe during this trying time? Plus, this piece is a classic but with distinct updates for today’s woman – very au courant. You’ll dazzle when you re-emerge on the scene or if you prefer staying inside, it’ s perfect for any social media channel posts.



Where: chanel.com

How (much): $5,300

