Anna Wintour’s Last Vogue Cover Gets Far-Out With Timothée Chalamet

Vogue‘s viral December issue is going where no cover’s gone before: NASA! The issue, which is rumored to be Anna Wintour‘s last at the title, features Timothée Chalamet floating in a spatial galaxy while outfitted in a Celine trench, floral jeans, and lace-up boots. The cover launch—which has been hotly debated by the Internet—arrives shortly before his new film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet stars as the title ping-pong champion who romances a socialite played by Gwyneth Paltrow (ICYMI, their kiss onscreen also made waves during filming in Manhattan last year). In his feature profile, Chalamet opens up on his experience filming and working with Paltrow, plus his quick rise to fame and musings on being taken seriously as an actor.

“The experience of getting famous the way I did and the rocket ship of it was destabilizing,” Chalamet says. “I feel like I made it to the other side of not some tragic, fucked-up chemical thing, but just the challenges and a lot of the mental health stuff that comes with being a talented artist.”

Will Marc Jacobs Remain At His Brand?

After his namesake label’s rumored sale to Authentic Brands Group by LVMH, the fashion world is wondering: what’s next for Marc Jacobs? Lauren Sherman mused on the designer’s fate in her latest Puck column, reporting that Jacobs wants to continue leading his label’s runway shows and creating its ready-to-wear collections, especially as he still owns a minority stake in its business. However, there could be conflict with potential new parent company Authentic Brands Group, which has been rumored to be against funding runway shows. While Jacobs’ brand stays on the market, it will continue to be operated under the watch of LVMH while another large company—one alleged example being G-111—eyes it as a new acquisition.

Versha Sharma Reacts To Teen Vogue‘s Viral Layoffs

This week, the fashion and journalism industries continue to reel from the folding of Teen Vogue into Vogue.com—as well as the publication’s six layoffs, including editor-in-chief Versha Sharma and style editor Aiyana Ishmael. Following the breaking news on Monday—shortly before that night’s CFDA Awards, where new Teen Vogue leader Malle (who’s also head of editorial content at Vogue) and Sharma were in attendance—Sharma took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the occurrence. The decision’s also been mourned online by a variety of editors, designers, and journalists, including Elaine Welteroth, Samantha Olson, Daisy Maldonado, and more. However, Sharma will still have a few more weeks before transitioning out of the EIC role she’s held for four and a half years, per her heartfelt post.

“Reading all of your messages of support and love for Teen Vogue makes my heart soar, and I know the team feels the same way,” Sharma said. “I’m so grateful for every opportunity, every chance to speak with young people, to give them their first byline, their first major shoot, and to tap into and start real, meaningful conversations. We built a team of young Black, Asian, queer, and trans staffers, who are passionate, whip smart, and consistently pushed impactful storytelling forward. They pushed me as well, with great results. Many of them are now without jobs—please consider donating to their GoFundMe (link in stories) and absolutely hire them. They deserve the world.”

Michelle Obama Is The First Big Name To Debut Matthieu Blazy’s Spring 2026 Chanel Collection

We always knew Matthieu Blazy would pick a major name to debut his first Chanel ready-to-wear collection—and it looks like that star is Michelle Obama! The former First Lady, currently on a fashionable press tour for her stylish new book The Look, was outfitted by longtime stylist Meredith Koop in the first look from Blazy’s Spring ’26 runway show: a smooth brown tweed set with cap-toed heels, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Worn on her book tour visit to People Inc.’s offices, Obama’s Chanel moment marks a new era at the house—which has also made waves from Blazy’s recent custom creations for ambassadors like Nicole Kidman and Ayo Edibiri. It also marks the latest Obama look on her tour, which has been filled with special pieces by LAGOS, Simone Rocha, and Loewe. And there’s certainly more to come!

Max Mara Honors Maude Apatow In Los Angeles

Maude Apatow was the recipient of Max Mara’s latest WIF Face of the Future Award, which was celebrated last night at the Chateau Marmont. During the event hosted by Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Apatow was awarded the honor for her acting achievements and style. Guests included Leslie Mann, Kate Hudson, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Ashley Benson, Ryan Destiny, Chriselle Lim, and many more. Apatow will be formally honored at the Awards this evening at the Beverly Hilton, keeping spirits high (and fashionable) ahead of the weekend. Cheers!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.