CFDA/Vogue Fashion Finalists Create Sustainability-focused Zara Collection

High fashion meets the high street: today, a collection of pieces by four of last year’s Vogue Fashion Finalists—Barragán, Private Policy, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, and Abasi Rosborough—drops exclusively on ZARA’s website. The simple yet undeniably elegant formalwear also has an important focus: sustainability.

So what to expect? Alejandra Alonso Rojas’ four designs speak to the effortless artistry and simple glamour touted in her style. First up in her offering is a dainty kimono, which is made from a eucalyptus-sourced linen blend. The kimono presents an angled hem and tie-front capability, as well as a faint tie-dye pattern. There’s also a spaghetti-strapped long dress with the same deep v-neckline and tie-dye subtleties, as well as an elegant, muted rose-colored linen blazer and pants set with modest shoulder pads.

With their backgrounds in both the military and basketball, designers Abdual Abasi and Greg Rosborough of Abasi Rosborough created a sporty-yet-soldierly red suit, adorned with black pinstripes and an ornate bird appliqué on the back. Spawned from ecologically-grown cotton and sustainable growing practices, it’s hard to believe something so lavish could be so simple in composition.

Up next is a bubblegum pink linen, flower-embroidered three-piece suit designed by Private Policy. The ensemble was finely crafted with linen that was produced in Europe and follows the European Flax standard of the European Confederation of Flax and Hemp (CELC). While definitely a stunner on the exterior, the surprise newspaper-themed interior is just as fun to marvel at.

Last but not least stands Barragán’s two-tone trench, which was thoughtfully made with linen that was also produced in Europe and follows CELC standards. The contrasting palette even follows suit, with contrast stitching around the exaggerated lapels. To finish, the trench is garnished with a sextet of buttons and belted cuffs.

Each of the collection’s pieces also measures up to the Spanish retailer’s Join Life standards, utilizing fabrics and processes that act in accordance with the initiative’s objectives. Join Life is not only committed to extending the life of clothing, but also to diminishing the environmental impact of production and emphasizing garment recycling.

See the full collection below:

If there’s anything we’ve learned from this eco-friendly collaboration, it’s that sustainable garb is just as glamorous as its wasteful doppelgängers. Last July, when Anna Wintour named the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Finalists (also including Christopher John Rogers, Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, and Raffaella Hanley of Lou Dallas), it was clear that each of the designers embodied a reflection of modern creativity, community, and sustainable practices.

In 2020, a transition to sustainability is hardly a rarity in fashion─just as it should be. It’s a bandwagon that is hastily making its way to each fashion house and high street brand alike. And those that have yet to catch on…well, they’re probably just about to.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.