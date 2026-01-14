CFDA Releases Preliminary NYFW Calendar for February 2026

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has just released the official New York Fashion Week calendar for the fall/winter 2026 season, which will kick off Wednesday, February 11 and run through Monday, February 16.

Although this is just a preliminary calendar, it is already jam packed with buzzy shows, including Altuzarra, Area, Calvin Klein Collection, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Tory Burch, and Ulla Johnson. Not to mention the much-anticipated debut of Proenza Schouler under the creative direction of Rachel Scott. Scott served as a consultant on last season’s show following the departure of founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for Loewe, but this will be her first collection with full creative control.

This season will also see the return of Public School by Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow to the New York runway. The brand debuted at NYFW in 2012 and quickly became one of the hottest tickets on the calendar. But after a short stint designing for DKNY, Osborne and Chow decided to put Public School on hold as they pursued other projects and design opportunities. Their official return to the calendar was last season when they hosted a “Supper Club” party in lieu of a traditional show, but we’re excited to see what they have in store for the runway this time around.

Also returning to the calendar this season is Derek Lam Collection, now under the creative direction of Robert Rodriguez, who shuttered his own namesake brand in 2020. In a statement, Rodriguez said he was drawn to the Derek Lam’s “modern American design and its quiet sophistication,” and looks forward to reimagining the brand “through a lens of timeless style and contemporary wearability.” For his debut collection, Rodriguez has drawn inspiration from New York City “and the women who move through it with quiet confidence,” as well as the “cast-iron facades, worn stone streets, and the procession of utilitarian objects throughout the city.”

First-time additions to the calendar include: 7 For All Mankind by creative director Nicola Brognano, Alix of Bohemia, Andrew Curwen, Caroline Zimbalist, Contessa Mills, Cult Gaia, Hilá, J. Press, Jasper, Mel Usine, Menyelek, Ossou, Pipenco, and Veejay Floresca.

Ralph Lauren will be showing off the calendar this year, presenting his fall 2026 collection on Tuesday, February 10.

CFDA Board Chairman Thom Browne’s namesake brand is not currently listed on the calendar and rumor has it that Marc Jacobs will once again be showing off calendar as well.