CFDA Names CaSandra Diggs as President

by Freya Drohan
CaSandra Diggs (courtesy)

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has announced CaSandra Diggs as the new president of the organization.

CaSandra Diggs joined the council in 2001 and previously held the position of Chief Administrative and Financial Officer.

As President, Diggs will focus on developing strategy and making decisions that further the CFDA’s purpose to champion, educate, and support its membership base of of 477 of America’s womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers.

In her new role, she will report to CFDA CEO Steven Kolb and the Board of Directors.

“CaSandra is an innovative thinker with a strong understanding of organizational and business operations,” Kolb said in an official release announcing her appointment. “Expanding her role will provide the CFDA with more opportunity to meet the needs of the membership in a broad and diverse way. It is a critical time for our industry, and she is the right person with the right ideas to help lead CFDA into the future.”

Diggs added, “CFDA remains a vital pillar of the fashion community. I am delighted to join Tom Ford and Steven Kolb as we continue to advance and evolve the CFDA into a modern, forward thinking organization that is reflective of our times.”

Steven Kolb (Patrick McMullan)

