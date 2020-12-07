News

CFDA and British Fashion Council Partner on Designer Mask Capsule

by Freya Drohan
(courtesy)

Masks have undoubtedly become the most omnipresent ‘accessory’ of the year, so it’s fitting that the Council of Fashion Designers of America and the British Fashion Council have teamed up to launch the Great Global Designer Face Coverings initiative.

The unique collaboration between the two Fashion Councils and Bag of Ethics (BOE) will see the production of sustainable, reusable non-medical face coverings designed by six talents. Three British designers (Ahluwalia, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, and Marques’Almeida) and three American designers (Mara Hoffman, lemlem by Liya Kebede, and Kim Shui) took part in the project—which aims to raise money for the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and CFDA’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity programming. (Earlier this year, the BFC’s similar mask campaign resulted in a £500,000 ($668,000) donation to the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund.)

The colorful, fashion forward masks from this project will retail for £15/$18 for a pack of three reusable and washable fabric face coverings with two protective pouches. For each sale, £1 will be donated to the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and £1 to CFDA’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity programming.

In the U.S., the masks will be retailed through Social Goods from December.

