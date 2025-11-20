What a Wednesday! Benedict Cumberbatch, Tony Danza, Raye, and more were out and about last night in Manhattan!

Central Park’s Supper Club

Last night, the Central Park Conservancy hosted its annual gala in the heart of Central Park. This year’s event, the “Central Park Supper Club,” was generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Harry Winston, Inc., and featured musical entertainment from Tony Danza and rising jazz star Stella Cole, who sang for their supper. Kudos to DeJuan Stroud, Inc. who dreamed up the evening’s incredible thematic Supper Club decor.

Guests included Gillian Miniter, Sylvester Miniter, Anna Bender-Zeckendorf, William L. Zeckendorf, Andra Ehrenkranz, John Ehrenkranz, Evelyn McCabe, David McCabe, Zach Weiss, Eric Goldie, Jeremy Batoff, Fe Fendi, Elyse Newhouse, Margo Nederlander, Marc Rozic, and more!

Photos: Sean Zanni and BFA

Bloomingdale’s and Burberry Kick Off The Holidays

‘Tis the season! Bloomingdale’s got into the holiday spirit last night in Manhattan at their annual window unveiling. This year, they partnered with Burberry as part of the Happy Together campaign. Last night’s festivities included a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Raye, and welcomed Taylor Hill, Alicia Silverston, Isan Elba, Joshua Schulman, Justine Lupe, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Lily Chee, Lori Harvey, Olivier Bron, Nicole Ari Parker, Paige Desorbo, Raye, Sarah Pidgeon, Suni Lee, Tinx, Vinnie Hacker, and more. You can check out the windows at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship.

The Cinema Society Hosted a Screening of The Thing With Feathers at the Crosby Street Hotel

Benedict Cumberbatch was in town last night for a special screening of his new flick, the buzzy The Thing With Feathers. The film is based on the acclaimed and beloved book and premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. The screening welcomed Sophie Hunter (Cumberbatch’s wife), Joanna Coles, Tim Robbins, Reed Morano, Bennett Miller, Dan Bucatinsky, Jake Paltrow, Catherine Curtin, Corey Mach, Sam Vartholomeos, Sandra Brant, Anh Duong, Hunter Kohl, Sterling Jones, Daniel Benedict, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and more! The film hits screens on November 28th. Bring tissues! Trust us.

Images: BFA

