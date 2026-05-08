Central Park Conservancy’s Annual Hat Lunch Raises Record-Breaking $5 Million

A few clouds couldn’t get in the way of the Women’s Committee of the Central Park Conservancy’s annual Hat Lunch, held this week in Manhattan. Officially called the Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon, the event raised a record-breaking $5.4 million. The sold-out event welcomes a mostly female crowd who donned creative and whimsical looks that would have made the late Bill Cunningham proud.

Notable attendees included Jody Arnhold, Stacey Bendet, Katherine Gage Boulud, Kathryn Chenault, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Nell Diamond, Jocelyn Gailliot, Ainsley Earhardt, Fe Fendi, Gillian Hearst, Marcella Hymowitz, Sharon Jacob, Dustee Jenkins, Elizabeth Kurpis, Amy Miller Madry, Susan Magrino, Gillian Miniter, Serena Miniter, Margo M. Nederlander, Elyse Newhouse, Amelia Ogunlesi, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Jenny Paulson, Liz Peek, Yesim Philip, Maury Povich, Lilah Ramzi, Fiona Rudin, Barbara H. Scott, Christine Schwarzman, Jenna Segal, Ramona Singer, Jamie Singer Soros, Gillian Steel, Martha Stewart, Anne Stringfield, Tanya Rivero Warren, Suzy Welch, Sarah Wetenhall, Lauren Wesley Wilson, and more. Former Michael Bloomberg (sans hat) was also spotted and received a rousing round of applause when he was mentioned on stage. (We know this crowd’s favorite Mayor!)

The Women’s Committee, a 1,000-member philanthropic group dedicated to the mission of the Central Park Conservancy—has been a driving force in preserving and enhancing Central Park for more than four decades. “There’s something incredibly special about gathering in the Conservatory Garden each spring surrounded by the very landscape we’re working to protect. This luncheon is a celebration of community, generosity, and a shared belief that Central Park should continue to inspire and serve all New Yorkers. I’m so proud to see our Women’s Committee coming together and breaking records to make this a reality,” said Tracey Huff, Women’s Committee President.

“The Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon brings together a community of dedicated philanthropists who share a deep commitment to Central Park and its future. The funds raised directly support the care of the Park’s 843 acres, from its landscapes and historic features to the essential, everyday work of our staff that keeps it beautiful, safe, and accessible,” said Betsy Smith, President and CEO, Central Park Conservancy. “This extraordinary support from the Women’s Committee helps ensure that Central Park continues to serve and inspire New Yorkers for generations to come.”

The Central Park Conservancy is a private, not-for-profit organization that manages the park and is responsible for raising its annual operating budget. Funds support the nonprofit organization and civic institution responsible for managing and caring for Central Park.The lunch was supported by presenting sponsor Harry Winston, Inc., corporate sponsor JPMorgan Chase, and premier sponsor Tuckernuck. The delicious food was provided by Great Performances, with stunning seasonal floral arrangements by Andrew Pascoe Flowers.