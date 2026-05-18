NewsRunway

Celebs, Celebs, and More Celebs at Gucci Cruise 2027 in NYC

From the front row to the runway to the after party, Gucci brought the star power!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady (Getty Images for Gucci)

There is nothing Gucci designer Demna loves more than a high-profile celebrity cameo. The more the better. And this season may just be his most celeb-forward yet. From the front row to the runway, to the after party, Gucci’s Cruise 2027 extravaganza was so star-packed it made the Arches Cluster look like Antlia II (that’s an astronomy joke). Check it out below.

The Runway

Dubbed “GucciCore” by the brand, the show was “the 4th act of Demna’s character studies approach,” said the press release, “bringing together the visual languages of La Famiglia, Generation Gucci, and Primavera into one single, cohesive collection, centered around a permanent wardrobe grounded in pragmatic, wearable pieces that are unmistakably Gucci.”  The show featured runway appearances by Paris Hilton, Dree Hemingway, trans NYC club icon Sophia Lamar, Emily Ratajkowski, Cindy Crawford, and, most surprising by far, Tom Brady in a look straight from a Tom of Finland comic book.

The Front Row

Of course, there were even more celebrities in the front row: from Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey to Iman, Kim Kardashian, and even Lady Bunny. Quite the eccentric mix!

The After Party

Attendees here were pretty much the same as in the front row and on the runway, but there were some notable outfit changes on the likes of Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and Cindy Crawford, whose daughter Kaia showed up to support her mom with a handsome mystery man on her arm — not boyfriend Lewis Pullman.

You may also like

All the Celebs at the Dior 2027...

Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Cruise to the...

All the Chanel Looks at the 2026...

All the Best Looks from the Saint...

All the Glamorous Pics From Inside the...

All the looks from Lady Gaga and...

44 Best Celeb Pics From Coachella Weekend...

Mark Thomas Out at Carven After Just...

Glenn Martens Just Keeps Getting Better at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.