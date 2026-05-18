Celebs, Celebs, and More Celebs at Gucci Cruise 2027 in NYC

There is nothing Gucci designer Demna loves more than a high-profile celebrity cameo. The more the better. And this season may just be his most celeb-forward yet. From the front row to the runway, to the after party, Gucci’s Cruise 2027 extravaganza was so star-packed it made the Arches Cluster look like Antlia II (that’s an astronomy joke). Check it out below.

The Runway

Dubbed “GucciCore” by the brand, the show was “the 4th act of Demna’s character studies approach,” said the press release, “bringing together the visual languages of La Famiglia, Generation Gucci, and Primavera into one single, cohesive collection, centered around a permanent wardrobe grounded in pragmatic, wearable pieces that are unmistakably Gucci.” The show featured runway appearances by Paris Hilton, Dree Hemingway, trans NYC club icon Sophia Lamar, Emily Ratajkowski, Cindy Crawford, and, most surprising by far, Tom Brady in a look straight from a Tom of Finland comic book.

The Front Row

Of course, there were even more celebrities in the front row: from Shawn Mendes and Mariah Carey to Iman, Kim Kardashian, and even Lady Bunny. Quite the eccentric mix!

The After Party

Attendees here were pretty much the same as in the front row and on the runway, but there were some notable outfit changes on the likes of Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, Mariah Carey, and Cindy Crawford, whose daughter Kaia showed up to support her mom with a handsome mystery man on her arm — not boyfriend Lewis Pullman.