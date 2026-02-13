All the Celebrity Sightings From the Biggest NYFW Shows (So Far)

Celebs have been showing up in droves at the shows this season — from Amanda Seyfried, Pam Anderson, and Tessa Thompson at Tory Burch, to Suki Waterhouse, Olivia Munn, and Jenny Slate at Michael Kors, to Julia FOx and Natasha Lyonne at Christian Siriano.

Don’t these people have movies and TV to make? Well, Hollywood is facing another round of tense labor union negotiations as SAG prepares to renegotiate with studios and producers once again over actor royalties, AI, and working conditions on set. The few gains they managed in 2023 required a 118-day strike — the longest in the union’s history — and it was only ever going to be a stopgap. Given the way money and power are consolidating in Hollywood, negotiations are only going to get harder for the union moving forward and another strike may be looming on the horizon. It doesn’t help that there is less work to go around these days overall. Which is maybe part of why so many celebrities are out this season — they need to keep their visibility up in order to be considered for dwindling handful of good roles still available for projects shooting before the SAG contract expires in June.

Or, you know, they could just really love clothes and going to fashion shows. It could be that, too. Fashion shows are fun! Especially if you have a brand fawning over you and putting you in a fabulous outfit.

Do you think they get to keep the clothes? One could see them not wanting to, even if they could. After all, once the photos are taken and blasted around the world, they can’t exactly wear those outfits again. But maybe. We’ll look into it and report back.

In the meantime, let’s get into some celebrity eye candy, shall we?

