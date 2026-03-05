30 of the Best Celebrity Sightings From Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities are showing up and showing out in Paris this season — from Chappell Roan at Acne Studios to seemingly every 2000s era top model at Saint Laurent. There are so many celebs out this season it’s nearly impossible to keep up, but here are some of our favorites.

Chappel Roan at Acne Studios

It’s giving Weimar-era screen goddess meets boardroom. With a kinky glove.

Leslie Bibb (and her c*nty little bob) at Acne Studios

Forever grateful to Mike White for kicking off the Leslie Bibb renaissance.

Vivian Wilson at Acne Studios

Our favorite nepo baby out there living her life while serving hair and reading evil Elon for filth on the regs. You know he hates to see her thriving, but we can’t get enough!

Rosanna Arquette at Acne Studios

It’s giving cool auntie who buys you beer and weed. Just don’t tell your mom. Or do. Rosanna doesn’t care. She can handle your mom.

Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker at Acne Studios

Speaking of cool aunties…

Ahn Hyo-Seop at Saint Laurent

Excuse us while we catch our breath!

Amelia Gray at Saint Laurent

Save some cheekbone for the rest of us.

Anja Rubik at Saint Laurent

Literally every 2010s super model’s favorite supermodel.

Charlotte Lawrence at Saint Laurent

Pants? Who needs em!

David Banda

Madonna’s baby boy sure knows how to turn a lewk!

Erin Wasson at Saint Laurent

The face that defined 2000s cool.

Rosé at Saint Laurent

Kissy face!

Zoë Kravitz at Saint Laurent

A stare that says “Ill eat you alive and you’ll like it!”

Frankie Rayder and Kate Moss

You can never have too many oldschool supermodels at your show. NEVER!

Petra Collins at Saint Laurent

A stone in your shoe, but make it FASHUN!

François Arnault at Saint Laurent

We are indeed HEATED.

Baz Luhrmann and Sir Paul McCartney at Stella McCartney

Not a couple, but, like, if they were, it would totally make sense.

Isla Fischer at Stella McCartney

Divorce looks good on you, gurl!

Maz Murray and Hannah Waddingham at Stella McCartney

Actor BFFs. We love to see it.

Renee Rapp (with Stella McCartney) at Stella McCartney

Renee is NNS: Never Not Serving.

Diane Kruger at Balmain

It takes a real diva to pull of this particular shade of orange.

Naomi Watts at Balmain

Jackie O could never!

Noomi Rapace (with Balmain designer Antonin Tron) at Balmain

Our Scandi sci-fi queen!

Jeremy Pope at Balmain

Star of The Beauty and a walking definition of the word as well.

Chaka Kahn at Balmain

She might be every woman, but ain’t nobody like Chaka Kahn.

Lux Pascale at Balmain

More than Pedro Pascale’s sister. But also Pedro Pascale’s sister.