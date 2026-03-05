30 of the Best Celebrity Sightings From Paris Fashion Week

sonbahis girişsonbahissonbahis güncelvaycasino girişpusulabet girişpusulabet girişpusulabetpusulabetvaycasinoholiganbetvaycasino girişholiganbetvaycasinovaycasino girişvaycasinomatbet girişgameofbetvdcasinomatbetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetmatbet girişmatbetエクスネスmatbetmatbet girişmatbetpusulabetjojobetMeritbetmeritbet girişMeritbetVaycasinoBetasusBetkolikMeritbetmeritbetMeritbet girişMeritbetgalabetenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişbovbetbovbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişkralbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgalabetgalabet girişenobahisenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyal girişcasinoroyalbovbetbovbet girişgobahisgobahis girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişcasiveracasivera girişbovbetbovbet girişkralbet girişenobahisenobahis girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyalceltabetceltabet girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişgalabetgalabet girişgobahisgobahis girişkulisbetkulisbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgiftcardmall/mygifthiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişkralbetkralbet girişcasiveracasivera girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişbovbetbovbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasivalcasival girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişibizabetibizabet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişibizabetibizabet girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişhilarionbethilarionbet girişkingbettingkingbettinglordpalace casinolordpalace girişluxbetluxbet girişmasterbettingmasterbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişmeybetmeybet girişmillibahismillibahis girişmilosbetmilosbet girişmislibetmislibet girişorisbetorisbet girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişkingroyalkingroyal girişkingroyalkingroyal girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmavibetmavibetnakitbahisnakitbahismeritkingmeritkinglunabetlunabetartemisbetartemisbetkavbetkavbetbetsmovebetsmovematbetmatbetbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişmeritkingmeritkingbetcio girişlunabetlunabetnakitbahisbetcionakitbahisbetsmovebetciobetsmovemavibetmillibahis girişmavibetmillibahismarsbahismillibahismarsbahispalacebet girişartemisbetpalacebetartemisbetpalacebetcoinbarcoinbarkingbetting girişodeonbetodeonbetkingbettingkingbettingnesinecasino girişnesinecasinonesinecasinorinabet girişrinabetrinabetromabet girişromabetromabetsonbahis girişsonbahissonbahisibizabet girişibizabetibizabetsüratbet girişsüratbetsüratbetteosbet girişteosbetteosbetbetasus girişbetasusbetasusroyalbet girişroyalbetroyalbetmasterbetting girişmasterbettingmasterbettingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingbetticketbetticketbetyapbetyapcasinomilyoncasinomilyoncasinoroyalcasinoroyalcasivalcasivalcasiveracasiveraceltabetceltabetefesbetefesbetenobahisenobahisgalabetgalabetgobahisgobahisalobetalobetkulisbetkulisbetvipslotvipslotkalebetkalebet
NewsRunway

30 of the Best Celebrity Sightings From Paris Fashion Week

Pretty sure every celeb in Paris was at the Saint Laurent show.

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Petra Collins and François Arnault

Celebrities are showing up and showing out in Paris this season — from Chappell Roan at Acne Studios to seemingly every 2000s era top model at Saint Laurent. There are so many celebs out this season it’s nearly impossible to keep up, but here are some of our favorites.

Chappel Roan at Acne Studios
It’s giving Weimar-era screen goddess meets boardroom. With a kinky glove.

Chappell Roan (Cris Fragkou)

Leslie Bibb (and her c*nty little bob) at Acne Studios
Forever grateful to Mike White for kicking off the Leslie Bibb renaissance.

Leslie Bibb (Cris Fragkou)

Vivian Wilson at Acne Studios
Our favorite nepo baby out there living her life while serving hair and reading evil Elon for filth on the regs. You know he hates to see her thriving, but we can’t get enough!

Vivian Wilson (Cris Fragkou)

Rosanna Arquette at Acne Studios
It’s giving cool auntie who buys you beer and weed. Just don’t tell your mom. Or do. Rosanna doesn’t care. She can handle your mom.

Rosanna Arquette (Cris Fragkou)

Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker at Acne Studios
Speaking of cool aunties…

Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker (Cris Fragkou)

Ahn Hyo-Seop at Saint Laurent
Excuse us while we catch our breath!

Ahn Hyo-Seop

Amelia Gray at Saint Laurent
Save some cheekbone for the rest of us.

Amelia Gray

Anja Rubik at Saint Laurent
Literally every 2010s super model’s favorite supermodel.

Anja Rubik

Charlotte Lawrence at Saint Laurent
Pants? Who needs em!

Charlotte Lawrence

David Banda
Madonna’s baby boy sure knows how to turn a lewk!

David Banda

Erin Wasson at Saint Laurent
The face that defined 2000s cool.

Erin Wasson

Rosé at Saint Laurent
Kissy face!

Zoë Kravitz at Saint Laurent
A stare that says “Ill eat you alive and you’ll like it!”

Zoë Kravitz

Frankie Rayder and Kate Moss
You can never have too many oldschool supermodels at your show. NEVER!

Petra Collins at Saint Laurent
A stone in your shoe, but make it FASHUN!

François Arnault at Saint Laurent
We are indeed HEATED.

Baz Luhrmann and Sir Paul McCartney at Stella McCartney
Not a couple, but, like, if they were, it would totally make sense.

Baz Luhrmann, Paul McCartney (BFA)

Isla Fischer at Stella McCartney
Divorce looks good on you, gurl!

Isla Fisher (BFA)

Maz Murray and Hannah Waddingham at Stella McCartney
Actor BFFs. We love to see it.

Maz Murray and Hannah Waddingham (BFA)

Renee Rapp (with Stella McCartney) at Stella McCartney
Renee is NNS: Never Not Serving.

Reneé Rapp and Stella McCartney (BFA)

Diane Kruger at Balmain
It takes a real diva to pull of this particular shade of orange.

Diane Kruger (BFA)

Naomi Watts at Balmain
Jackie O could never!

Naomi Watts (BFA)

Noomi Rapace (with Balmain designer Antonin Tron) at Balmain
Our Scandi sci-fi queen!

Antonin Tron and Noomi Rapace (BFA)

Jeremy Pope at Balmain
Star of The Beauty and a walking definition of the word as well.

Jeremy Pope (BFA)

Chaka Kahn at Balmain
She might be every woman, but ain’t nobody like Chaka Kahn.

Chaka Khan (BFA)

Lux Pascale at Balmain
More than Pedro Pascale’s sister. But also Pedro Pascale’s sister.

Lux Pascal (BFA)

 

