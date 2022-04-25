Editor’s Pick: Cecilie Bahnsen’s Alexa Dress

What: For Danish designer Cecilie Bahnsen’s latest Spring Summer offering, she held close to bright spring hues and voluminous shapes—and the Alexa is proof of that. Flaunting pouf sleeves and a roomy silhouette (including raised seams in the back to allow for maximum movement) as well as the seven-year-old label’s Stria Matellassé fabric, this powder pink frock is a standout for this season and beyond.

Who: Founded in 2015 by the eponymous designer, the effortlessly romantic Scandi label is famed for inimitable silhouettes situated at the intersection of maximalism and everyday timelessness. Puffed sleeves, balloon-shaped frocks, and textural intricacies you’ll want to run your hands over lend each of her pieces an instant recognition and follow-up conversation starter. The Copenhagen native, who was named an LVMH Prize finalist during her line’s debut year, draws inspiration from her time working in Paris couture houses, as well as tidbits from everyday life: poetry, Danish summer evenings, ethereal landscapes, the list goes on.

Why: The Alexa silhouette is a ticket to an otherworldly place—where willow trees and tall grasses sway, sunsets turn to pink, and twirling around in dresses is a non-negotiable. Bold and playful, the frock’s full (though lightweight!) skirt and voluminous sleeves make it a match made in heaven for summer weddings, mid-season vacays or afternoon cocktail dates you’ve yet to shop for.

Where: Cecilie Bahnsen

How much: approx. $1,165



