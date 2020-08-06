The Surprising Ways These Chic CBD Products Can Enhance Your Lifestyle

It’s National CBD Day this Saturday! From beauty to beverages, CBD-infused products have popped up in just about every category, making it easier than ever to reap the rewards of some zen vibes in your increasingly busy lifestyle.

From top to toe and from the inside out, here’s how to incorporate the chicest CBD offerings on the market.

Superflower Everyday Serum

Superflower, from the brains of beauty biz whizzes Cary Leitzes and Olivia Combemale, combines cruelty-free and clean CBD skincare with a holistic, healing, whole body approach. Their cult-fave Everyday Serum is a hero product which purports to calm, soothe, hydrate, and perk up tired skin… à la some tender TLC for your complexion.

Fountain Seltzer

These hemp extract seltzers are here to do what your La Croix could never. New York City-based Fountain makes sparkling beverages in flavors like grapefruit and cucumber, jazzed up the addition of a ‘lil hemp-extract (20mg, to be exact.) They’re refreshing and delicious, sure. But did we mention they’re also sugar-free and zero-calorie (!!)

Zolt Rise

Anything that makes our lives easier? Sign us up ASAP. Zolt has answered our sleepy-morning-prayers with their convenient, transportable sachets, which are comprised of CBD, antioxidants, adaptogens, and our one true love: caffeine. The zingy lemon offering can be consumed dissolved in hot or cold water, immediately delivering 20mg of Hemp CBD Isolate. Who needs an alarm clock!?

Bimble

Bimble, not to be confused with the dating app Bumble, is an all-natural sparkling drink with 25mg of calming hemp extract (and we sure know Bumble is far from calming.) Although speaking of buzzing bees, Bimble does actually contain honey, as founder Jay Moskowitz ditched his job as a trader on Wall Street in order to relocate to Vermont with his wife Janet to take up bee keeping and launch their beverage brand. Now that’s the kind of love story that might make us keep swiping….

oHHo Full-Spectrum CBD Oils

Whether you’re a novice or a longtime user, oHHo’s oils are as user-friendly as it gets. The hemp-derived products utilize the whole plant for a rich, high quality, sustainably-sourced formula. According to one super fan (spoiler: our CMO Alex!) the taste is woody, hoppy, and sweet with notes of rose and pine. One dose and she says she feels like she just left a 90-minute massage. We’ll have what she’s having…

Saint Jane Eye Cream

Say sayonara to under-eye circles with this concentrated eye treatment, which contains vitamin C, green tea, grapeseed, and CBD. When it comes to skincare, CBD is beloved for its ultra-soothing and calming benefits: the perfect antidote for our tired peepers. Better yet, this offering from Saint Jane uses sustainably-sourced hemp, and is cruelty-free and vegan. Time to toss the concealer!

BAWDY CBD Butt Balm

When was the last time anyone did a welfare check on how your butt is doing? Probably never. This year has been hella stressful for every inch of our bodies, and thankfully Bawdy is here to help us pay some attention to our glutes. From the creator of the first ever butt sheet masks, this new twistable Butt Stick contain a silky balm enriched with ingredients like algae, hyaluronic acid, and organic full spectrum hemp. Alternatively, the Clay Butt Mask is the detox your booty needs after a day at the beach or a sweaty Peloton session.

Haoma Lip Balm

This clean CBD skincare and wellness brand brings the perfect amount of woo woo to its packaging, messaging, and online presence. The healing and plumping Lip Balm bestows your pout with a nourishing blend of rosehip seed oil, aloe, calendula, vitamin E, and 10mg of full spectrum CBD. Pucker up!

Prima The Daily

Stress? We don’t know her. Just kidding, who hasn’t been feeling out of whack this year? Enter: The Daily, Prima’s best-selling, doctor-formulated CBD oil capsules. The uplifting blend, enhanced with black pepper, clove bud, and curcumin oils, delivers 15mg of hemp cannabinoids per serving to help both your body and mind find some balance again.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.