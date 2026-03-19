How to Keep It Going Post-Fashion Week

Fashion month might be over, but there is still so much to do! Re-sees, previews, pr appointments. You gotta keep your strength up!

Ever heard of Caulipower? It’s a food company out of LA that makes gluten-free, veggie-forward food using cauliflower instead of grains. And the results are actually pretty delicious.

The company was founded by Gail Becker in 2017 after her two young sons were diagnosed with Celiac Disease. She felt terrible that they could no longer enjoy pizza, so she set out to make a legitimately delicious alternative to everyone’s favorite gluten-rich food. And boy did she ever!

Now Caulipower is launching a new selection of high-protein single-serve pizzas and bowls that are as tasty as they are nutritious and perfect for office lunches or a quick dinner at home between events.

They’ve got two new pizzas — cheese and margherita — each with 21 grams of protein and just 340 calories.

And two new bowls: their cauliflower rice risotto and grilled chicken bowl with 19 grams of protein and just 280 calories, and their fajita veggies and chicken bown with 18 grams of protein and just 210 calories.

“With our single-serve pizzas and bowls, we’re redefining what everyday meals can look like,” says Becker. “We’ve brought together protein, real veggies, and craveable comfort into perfectly portioned meals that actually fit modern life. This launch is a major step forward in our mission to make better-for-you food easier, more delicious, and accessible to everyone.”

Do yourself a favor and check them out. Visit www.eatCAULIPOWER.com to find a retailer near you and stock up for the season ahead.

Happy snacking!