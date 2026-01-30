Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek Star, Dies at 71

Catherine O’Hara has died at 71. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

The Canadian actress’s manager confirmed her passing to PEOPLE earlier today. She was best known for her roles in films like Beetlejuice, Home Alone, and Christopher Guest mockumentaries like Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman, Might Wind, and her iconic and Emmy-winning role as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. She won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy series Emmy in 2020, and several Canadian Screen Awards. O’Hara started her career at Second City in Toronto in the late 1970s, and was one of the original cast members of Second City Television (SCTV) where she worked with John Candy, Martin Short, and Eugene Levy, with whom she worked with on several memorable projects.

Though she will forever be remembered as Kevin’s mom in the Home Alone movies, it was her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek that made her a fan favorite with the fashion crowd. Moira’s memorable lines included, “The world is your oyster, but you must remember to bring your own butter.” Her blend of wit and charm will not be forgotten.

O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and two children.

