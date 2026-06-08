Who Is Carven’s New Designer?

Back in April, Carven announced that they were parting ways with creative director Mark Thomas after just one year. Thomas worked at the brand under Louise Trotter from 2023 to 2025 and ascended to the top position after she decamped for Bottega Veneta. At the time of his departure, it was said by the house that he was leaving to “pursue other opportunities,” although exactly what those opportunities were remains to be seen.

“I would like to sincerely thank every person I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the past few years for helping shape new chapters in this beautiful house,” said Thomas upon his departure. “I am deeply grateful to [Carven CEO] Madame Shawna Tao and [ICCF Group president] Mr. Ye for the opportunity they gave me, and I hold the utmost respect for Madame Carven, who founded this maison in 1945. As I look ahead to new adventures, I wish the brand continued success and a bright future.”

That future now is in the hands of former head designer of women’s wear at Saint Laurent, Kai Nesselrath.

Nasselrath was born in Rome and studied at the prestigious Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma and Central Saint Martins before graduating from Polimoda. He then joined Chanel under Karl Lagerfeld before heading to Saint Laurent, where he has worked for the past decade.

“Kai’s appointment marks an important step in Carven’s revival initiated in 2023,’ said the brand via a release. “The ambition is to reconnect with the house’s founding vision from 1945: a distinctly French and inclusive approach to fashion, built on uncompromising creativity, product excellence and relevance to modern life.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Kai to Carven,” said CEO Shwana Tao. “A new generation’s perspective on the world feels especially important today. The essence of Carven is a fresh and courageous creator’s spirit, and we believe Kai is uniquely suited to interpret and express it.”

“[I’m] excited to join Carven, with lightness and optimism,” said Nesselrath. “I love clothes, spaces, and conversations that encourage breathing. It’s an honor to keep Madame Carven’s values alive. I am very grateful to Shawna for her trust and the journey ahead together.”