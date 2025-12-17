Carly Jordan’s Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

This year, we curated a gift guide in collaboration with Carly Jordan. We’re leaning into gifts that feel personal, elevated, and delightfully covetable. Whether you’re shopping for the friend who lives in her Alo set, the one who never misses a 6 a.m. workout, or the host who turns every dinner into a fashion event, consider this your chic cheat sheet to holiday gifting—fashion-insider approved. Jordan talks us through ideas for everyone in your life.

For the Girly Girl

The girly girl is one of my favorite clients to shop for—she knows exactly who she is and isn’t afraid to lean into it. She gravitates toward romance, softness, and pieces that feel joyful the moment she puts them on. When I’m curating gifts for her, I look for items with feminine details: delicate jewelry, pastel accessories, flirty silhouettes, and beauty pieces that feel just a little indulgent. A pretty heel with a bow, a glossy lip product she’ll keep in every bag, or a vanity-worthy fragrance always lands. I also love gifting her something playful yet polished—think silk hair accessories, a chic mini bag, or anything that feels special without taking itself too seriously. For the girly girl, the best gifts celebrate femininity in all its forms—sweet, confident, and unapologetically fun.Shop it here: Girly Girl Gift Guide

For the Beach Lover

I always associate the beach lover with ease—she dresses for sun, salt, and spontaneity, but never sacrifices style. When I shop for her, I look for pieces that feel effortless yet intentional, made to move seamlessly from sand to sunset. Think elevated swimwear in timeless cuts, airy cover-ups she can throw on for lunch, and woven accessories that instantly signal vacation mode. A chic straw tote, barely-there sandals, or oversized sunglasses are non-negotiables. I also love gifting her beach-day luxuries—silky hair products, a beautiful sunscreen, or a lightweight towel that feels as good as it looks. For the beach lover, the best gifts capture that endless-summer feeling—relaxed, sun-kissed, and effortlessly chic.

Shop it here: Beach Lover Gift Guide

For the Sporty One:

The sporty one is all about function—but she still wants to look pulled together. When I shop for her, I focus on pieces that perform just as well as they style, blending technical details with a clean, modern aesthetic.

Think streamlined activewear in flattering cuts, supportive sports bras she can actually move in, and polished layers like zip-ups or lightweight jackets that work beyond the gym. A great sneaker is essential—versatile enough for workouts, errands, and coffee runs. I also love adding elevated accessories: a sleek gym bag, a minimal cap, or a high-quality water bottle that fits seamlessly into her routine. For the sporty one, the best gifts are practical, versatile, and quietly cool—because looking good should never slow her down.

Shop it here: Sporty Gift Guide

For the Jet Setter:

She’s always en route—passport in hand, itinerary locked, style fully intact. The jet setter treats travel as an extension of her lifestyle, where polish is never optional and every detail feels considered. Gifts for her should elevate the journey itself: sleek luggage that turns heads at baggage claim, refined travel accessories that keep everything in place, and luxe layers that make long flights feel effortless. A cashmere wrap, designer sunglasses, or a perfectly sized carry-on bag instantly upgrade her in-transit look. Beauty and wellness essentials—think glow-boosting skincare or a signature travel fragrance—ensure she arrives just as chic as she departed. For the jet setter, the best gifts are equal parts glamour and practicality—designed to move fast, travel well, and look flawless doing it. Shop it here: Jet Setters Gift Guide

For the Vintage Lover:

She gravitates toward pieces with soul—items that feel discovered, storied, and impossibly timeless. The vintage lover isn’t chasing what’s new; she’s drawn to what endures.

The best gifts for her celebrate crafts manship and character: beautifully worn leather accessories, classic jewelry with an heirloom feel, or silk scarves that evoke old-world glamour. Thoughtful home accents, rare fashion books, or archive-inspired finds add depth to her collection. Even contemporary pieces work—so long as they nod to the past through silhouette, texture, or detail. For the vintage lover, gifting is about history and intention—pieces that feel meaningful, collected, and destined to be loved for years to come.

Shop it here: Vintage Lovers Gift Guide

For the Hostess with the Mostess

She’s the one who brings everyone together—her home is warm, welcoming, and always impeccably styled. Hosting isn’t just something she does; it’s part of her signature. When gifting for her, think pieces that elevate the art of entertaining. Chic serveware, statement glassware, or sculptural trays instantly enhance her tablescape. Luxe linens, elegant candles, and thoughtfully designed bar accessories make every gathering feel special, whether it’s an intimate dinner or a full house. A beautifully bound cookbook or a unique tabletop accent is the kind of finishing touch she’ll use again and again. For the hostess with the mostess, the best gifts are equal parts beautiful and functional—designed to make every moment (and every guest) feel considered.

Shop it here: Hostess Gift Guide

For the Cool Girl

She never looks like she tried—yet somehow always gets it right. The cool girl’s style is instinctive, understated, and just a little undone, with an edge that can’t be taught. Gifts for her should feel effortless and unfussy: perfectly broken-in denim, relaxed tailoring, or a slouchy bag that works day to night. She gravitates toward neutral palettes, clean silhouettes, and pieces that feel lived-in rather than precious. Think sleek boots, a minimalist leather accessory, or an elevated basic she’ll wear on repeat. For the cool girl, less is more. The best gifts blend ease with attitude—quietly confident, endlessly wearable, and undeniably cool. Shop it here: Cool Girl Gift Guide

For the One Who Loves to Cook

For her, cooking is equal parts ritual and pleasure—every dish thoughtfully prepared, every detail considered. She finds joy in the process as much as the presentation, turning even the simplest meal into something special. Gifts that resonate most are both beautiful and functional. Think elevated cookware she’ll reach for daily, sculptural serving pieces that double as décor, or refined linens that instantly upgrade the table. A well-edited cookbook or artisanal pantry staples add a personal, indulgent touch—perfect for inspiring her next creation. For the one who loves to cook, the best gifts celebrate craftsmanship, creativity, and the joy of gathering—long after the holidays are over. Shop it here: Cook Gift Guide

For the Pilates Princess

She builds her days around balance—reformer mornings, wellness rituals, and a wardrobe that feels as refined as her routine. The Pilates Princess gravitates toward clean lines, soft neutrals, and pieces that move seamlessly from studio to street.

Gifts for her should feel elevated yet effortless: sculpting activewear in buttery fabrics, chic grip socks, or a sleek tote that fits her mat, water bottle, and daily essentials. Cozy layers for post-class moments and minimal accessories that complement her aesthetic always land.

For the Pilates Princess, it’s all about thoughtful luxury—pieces that support her lifestyle while keeping everything polished, calm, and intentionally chic.

Shop it here: Pilates Princess Gift Guide