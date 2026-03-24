Cardi B’s Haircare Advice Is WIld

Cardi B is busy! She gave birth to her fourth child in November and now she’s on her first tour in seven years. She’s also launching a haircare line called Grow Good, which is why, on top of everything else, she decided to add an Allure magazine interview and cover shoot to her already bloated to do list. And thank goodness she did, because there’s no such thing as too much Cardi B.

You can read Cardi’s full interview here. Or you can just check out some of our favorite quotes from Little Miss Drama’s sit-down with Jazmine Hughes below:

Cardi on why she can’t slow down (after being told by a physician in January to slow down):

“No, I can’t. Not this year. I just want to do everything now. I told myself I needed two years of being uncomfortable so I could be comfortable. Things just change every single f*cking day. And it’s like, This is your moment. This is the time to do it. I want to give my fans a good moment and have been pulling strings to make this shit happen, and it’s turning out beautiful.”

On stage fright and being a celebrity:

“When I have a camera on me, I get really nervous. On tour, I feel like I have a safety blanket because it’s my fans. I’m shy with all of them [celebrities], it don’t matter if you big or small.”

On attending Madonna’s and Beyoncé’s shows to prepare for her own:

“That [Beyoncé’s show] was way crazy. That’s way removed from what I could do. I hate choreography; it’s like math to me. I don’t have much of a rhythm like that. I could rap all day. But dancing is like, ugh.”

On her responsibility to the people who buy her hair products:

“A bad song is not gonna f*ck up your life…[But] imagine you put some sh*t into your hair, and you damage it, and I’m responsible?!”

On one of the best things to use for your hair:

“Onions! [They] Do Not! Make! Your! Hair! Stink! I tried garlic… Do not put garlic in your hair.”

On motherhood:

Something changes in you, and that’s all moms. Even a f*cking dog will change as soon as they become a mom. They don’t got to learn it. Just… (she looks at her phone screen, her kids in the background.) A new you is born.

On working motherhood:

“So I just be like, How the f*ck am I gonna make this sh*t f*cking work?”

On her future legacy:

“I want to be the grandma that everybody come to the crib, and it’s like, ‘Yeah, my grandma was that bitch.’”